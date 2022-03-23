BLAIRSVILLE — The River Valley school board on Tuesday approved several motions that move forward the district’s plans for a Pre-K program, STEAM Academy and more.
The board approves a proposal from P.E.M.CO, a furniture company, for the Blairsville Elementary Library, in an amount no more than $62,000, paid for the by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant money for a library project set in motion last April.
The board also approved painting proposal from T. Richards Painting for the following: Cyber Lab in Saltsburg, for no more than $1,500; Elementary Cyber area in Saltsburg, for no more than $750; and the Elementary Library in Saltsburg, for no more than $1,100.
The board also approved proposals from T. Richards Painting for work in the area to be used for the district’s Pre-K program as follows: 11 classrooms, for no more than $8,500; hallways transformed into storefronts, for no more than $9,300; and lockers, cafeteria and boys’ and girls’ restrooms, for no more than $4,100.
The company will also paint gaming/cyber storage rooms and the existing library for no more than $6,100.
Also on Tuesday, the board hired Michael Pry, of the University of Pittsburgh, as a cyber security expert consultant.
Pry will develop curriculum for the district’s cyber security curriculum at a cost not to exceed 50 days of work or $60,000, paid by the ESSER III grant. The curriculum would be used at the district’s planned STEAM Academy as well as district-wide for various grades.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted an audit report for the 2020-21 fiscal year by Mark C. Turnley, CPA. Also regarding audits, the board will advertise a request for proposals for auditing services for 2022, 2023 and 2024.
• Approved the ARIN IU 28 General Operating Budget for the 2022-23 school year. There will be no increase to the district, with the portion set at $57,175.
• Renewed the following agreements: three years with edInsight Student Performance Suite, a product of OnHand Schools, at a cost no more than $52,031.73; a one-year licensing renewal of REMIND at a cost no more than $8,100; a one-year device license renewal of Meraki Systems Manager Enterprise, for no more than $4,584; and a three-year subscription bundle of online access and materials for McGraw Hill Everyday Mathematics for kindergarten to fifth grades for no more than $52,437.13, paid by the ESSER III grant.
• Will purchase 20 Chromebooks from GovConnection for the Early Learning Academy for no more than $6,300.
• Approved additional training hours for PowerSchool not to exceed 10 hours or $2,100.
• Approved for Larissa Csanyi to attend a PowerSchool training, remotely, to become PowerTeacher Pro Certified, at a cost of $800.
• Approved the following field trip requests: Saltsburg Elementary first grade to Carnegie Museum of National History and Art, April 7; SES third grade to Carnegie Science Center and SportsWorks, May 11; Blairsville Elementary School fifth grade to Carnegie Science Center, May 18; and River Valley seniors to Cedar Point in Ohio, May 23. All are at no cost to the district.
• Approved the resignation requests, due to retirement, of the following: Susan Slezak, reading specialist with the district since January of 1989 (33 years), effective the end of the 2021-22 school year; Tammy DiLascio, paraprofessional with the district since September of 1996 (26 years), effective June 30; and Victoria Houser, paraprofessional with the district since November of 1999 (23 years), effective May 31.
• Approved employees for the 2022 Summer Learning Programs.
• Approved Sarah Teacher, RVMS principal, as the summer recovery coordinator for the 2021-22 school year, at a stipend of $4,375.
• Approved Colleen Horchar as a mentor teacher to Lana McArdle for half of the 2021-22 school year, at a prorated rate of $187.50.
• Hired John Faser Jr. as a full-time custodian, with salary and benefits in accordance with the bargaining unit contract, retroactive to March 1.
• Hired Paula McKee as a full-time paraprofessional, with salary and benefits in accordance with the bargaining unit contract, pending all necessary paperwork and start date pending release of current employer.
• Approved Erik Foust as a volunteer coach for girls’ softball and Michael Zukowski as a volunteer coach for boys’ baseball.
• Approved AnnaLise Shank as girls’ volleyball head coach as a supplemental contracted position for 2022-23.