The Purchase Line School Board approved their proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year at a meeting on Monday night.
The 2022-2023 proposed budget shows revenues in the amount of $20,818,975 and expenditures in the amount of $21,214,193.
A fund balance of $395,218 will be used to balance the budget. The millage rates, adjusted from market values provided by the State Tax Equalization Board, will be 8.51 in Indiana County and 73.15 in Clearfield County. The millage rate for Indiana County and Clearfield County reflects a 5.0 percent increase to the index and the result is a tax levy of $2,883,616.
When taking into consideration the estimated homestead/farmstead subsidy, which has yet to be determined, and the 89 percent estimated collection rate, the amount projected to be collected as real estate revenue is $2,587,671. The discount and penalty rates will be at 2 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
The following taxes will be also be assessed: Per Capita, Sec 679 $5; Per Capita, Act 511 $5; Occupational Privilege, $10; Earned Income Tax, 0.7 percent; and Real Estate Transfer Tax, 0.5 percent.
Installment payment due dates for real estate taxes for 2022 were also approved. The first installment, equal to 34 percent of face amount, is due Sept. 15, 2022; the second installment, equal to 33 percent of face amount, is due Nov. 3, 2022; and the final installment, equal to 33 percent of face amount, is due Dec. 1, 2022. Delinquent installments will be assessed a 10 percent penalty.
The board also approved several hires including: Kandi McCabe and Andrew Sleppy, as teachers for the junior/senior high school credit recovery program; Michelle Firment, as nurse aide as the substitute for the school nurse for the junior/senior high school summer credit recovery program and STEAM Camp/Leap Into Learning Program; and Madison Scalese, as a student intern for a work study program at minimum wage.
Also hired were Giovanni Scott, as assistant football coach; Samantha Lee, as assistant cheer coach; and Mikhala Stover, as assistant volleyball coach, all for the 2022-23 school year.
Also approved at the meeting included multiple housekeeping items including revised policies and handbook updates; a proposal for a new course called Skills for Success I-IV for grades 7-12, which includes a new textbook, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens” by Sean Covey.
Other agenda items approved by the board were:
• The list of graduating seniors and the baccalaureate speaker, Pastor Jeremy Puckett, Fire Now Ministries.
• A staff request for Matthew Malarik and 14 students to go to Kennywood Physics Day at Kennywood Park, West Mifflin, on May 20, 2022. With a request of $614.98 and bus transportation from district funds.
• The retirement of Jeffrey Dorsey, French teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
• The resignation of Barbara Adams, library aide, effective April 21, 2022.
• A request for unpaid leave days for 6-hour custodian, Rose Smith, on May 10-13, May 16, and June 1-2, 2022 (7 days).
• Changing both the 10-month high school receptionist position and the 10-month central support services secretary Position to 12-month positions with the consolidation and realignment of the duties of the high school guidance and transportation secretary position.
• $2 per hour increases for non-union personnel including: administrative assistant to the business manager; administrative assistant to the superintendent; district bookkeeper; and staff accountant, beginning on July 1.
• Authorization for the administration to write and submit the necessary applications for state and federal programs for the 2022-23 school year.
• The addition of Berdena Beck, Brenda Deyarmin, Melissa Hill and Marianna Meisel as Tri County drivers.
• The following pay rates for officials: Baseball and softball — junior high and varsity, $65; basketball — junior high $60, JV $50 and varsity $70; football — junior high and JV $50, varsity $70; cross country — junior high $50, varsity $65; track & field — junior high $60, varsity $70; volleyball — junior high $60, varsity $70.
• Awarding bids for medical, janitorial and athletic supplies.
• A lump sum request for $18,107.60.School depositories for all accounts involving check writing privileges and investment purposes for 2022-23 including the PA School District Liquid Asset Fund, PA Local Government Investment Trust, Marion Center Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank and S&T Bank.
• The hire of T. Clark Simpson, MD, as a school physician at a rate of $5,500 plus $35 for each student physical.
• A contract for ambulance services for the 2022-23 school year with Citizens’ Ambulance Services at a rate of $4,650.
• The use of the high school gymnasium for a co-ed volleyball tournament, open to PL students and students from other schools in grades 7-12, on May 16 and may 19 from 4 to 9 p.m. A waiver of building fees was requested and the sports boosters will be responsible for hiring security. The tournament is to be conducted in accordance with current health guidelines.
• The use of the high school gymnasium for a volleyball camp for PL athletes, grades 9-12, conducted by All American Camp, from June 9-11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. A waiver of building fees was requested and the sports boosters will be responsible for the cost of a custodial employee on Saturday, June 11. The camp is to be conducted in accordance with current health guidelines.
• The utilization of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs of Indiana County Service at no cost to the district.