The Homer-Center school board approved the purchase of a new electronic scoreboard for Memorial Field at a meeting Thursday.
Board members decided on a scoreboard from Institutional Specialties Inc., at a cost of $18,500.
A second option considered from the board was for a scoreboard with a digital message display, at a cost of $60,000, which included complete installation.
The board voted unanimously on the first option.
Director James McLoughlin noted while the board approves the scoreboard and the district fronts the money for the purchase, it will actually be paid for by donors and advertisers over time.
And Michael Schmidt said so far, all but $3,000 of the cost is already pledged.
In other sports-related matters, the board also approved the purchase of new football uniforms at a cost of $12,378.20. That payment will not be made until July.
Also on Thursday, the board approved a proposal to perform architectural and engineering services.
HHSDR Architects will conduct a district-wide facility study at a cost of $19,000, with a $10,000 credit if an elementary renovation occurs within three years.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Janis Howard as an elementary teacher effective Nov. 30 at a starting salary of $59,382.
• Approved donations to the following fire companies: Homer City, $250; Aultman, $125; and Coral-Graceton, $125.
• Thanked outgoing board members McLouglin and Robert Valyo for their service.
• Approved an exemption of real estate taxes for a disabled veteran.
• Approved homebound instruction for a secondary student for eight weeks.
• Approved a field trip STEAM Day at St. Francis University retroactive to Thursday.
• Approved Holly Smith as a spare bus driver.
• Added Feb. 18 as an Act 80 day on the school calendar.
• Approved a contract with Adelphoi Education Services of Kittanning.
• Will allow Scott Bauer and the Elks to use the elementary gym Dec. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m. for the annual Elk’s Shoot.
• Accepted the resignation of Patricia Sharbaugh, cafeteria worker, effective Tuesday.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the district and Homer-Center Education Association adding the supplemental positions of assistant cross country coach and indoor assistant.
• Approved an agreement with Catapult Learning LLC at a cost not to exceed $6,641.78.
• Approved Alexis Alexander as an elementary substitute teacher.
• Will allow the fifth-grade class to hold a sixth-grade basketball tournament Jan. 21 to 23 in the district’s gyms. The group will pay $18.69 an hour for security.
• Approved the following field trips: Chelsea Palmer and students to the Jimmy Stewart Museum, Dec. 13, with a cost of transportation and two substitutes; Steven Hall and students to the annual Chamber Luncheon, Dec. 3, at the KCAC, at a cost of transportation and one substitute; and Laura Root and students to District Chorus, Feb. 10 and 11, at a cost of $350 and one substitute for two days.
• Approved a resolution on fair funding.
• Approved Heather Birchall and Kristen Steffee as volunteer girls’ basketball coaches pending clearances.
• Approved current student teacher Autumn Nixon as a substitute at a rate of $90 per day.
• Will allow the boys’ basketball booster parents to use the gym on various dates in February.
• Will post a request for proposals for new fiber build-out and connections between the elementary and high school buildings to increase speed internally, and for Technology to work with a consultant for a fee of $2,000 to assist with the language in the fiber build-out.