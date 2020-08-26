The purchases include software, hardware and other supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including mobile hotspots to help students in rural areas have better internet access for virtual education, said director Holly Gibson, who is serving on a newly revamped technology committee.
The district approved purchase of the following:
• Nepris, which “connects teachers and students virtually with industry experts, without leaving the classroom,” at a cost not to exceed $8,000.
• Nearpod, software for distance learning, at an annual cost of $11,500.
• Ubiquiti switches for the district’s network at a cost not to exceed $14,500, paid for by funds from the district’s capital reserve.
• 400 Jet Pack mobile hotspots and service plan, at a cost not to exceed $42,000.
Other purchases with grant funds were signs from Fast Times at a cost no more than $3,800, two Tomcat scrubbers not to exceed a cost of $19,500 and two dividers for the nurses’ suite, at a cost no more than $2,510.
Regarding reconfiguration, an anticipated discussion of educational and academic aspects was postponed.
Harper said officials have been “consumed with getting the school open” and have not had enough time to prepare for a discussion.
“We have a different priority at the moment,” Harper said.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved the transfer of $3,092,969.80 from the general fund to the capital fund for project work by ABM, as discussed previously by the board, when it was said the district would borrow from the fund then seek a loan to reimburse the district.
• Will purchase DORA, a diagnostic online reading assessment, and ADAM, a diagnostic assessment of mathematics, at a cost not to exceed $6,500; an equipment trailer, at a cost not to exceed $4,550; and two storage containers at a monthly rate of $885 each.
• Will join with other districts served by ARIN IU 28 in the mandatory annual special education notice publication, not to exceed $150.
• Approved an agreement for occupational and physical therapy services with ARIN IU 28 for the 2020-21 year.
• Approved staff member Megan Pattyn to serve as a mentor to Callie Weimer at SES for a stipend of $375.
• Accepted the retirement requests of Susan Dunlap, elementary teacher with the district since 1990, effective Aug. 21.
• Approved AnnaLise Shank as junior high girls’ volleyball coach with Blair Shank Jr. as assistant coach at Saltsburg and Doug Pickerd as a volunteer coach for Blairsville football.
• Approved the following professional substitutes: Cheryl Angel, secondary mathematics; Jennifer Borbonus, guest teacher; Taylor Hrabosky, social studies; Joanne Kablack and Carolyn Princes, guest teachers; Tawnya Satler, elementary; and Jacqueline Underwood, Carol Vivier and Regina Yanits, guest teachers.
• Approved Megan Price as a substitute secretary, paraprofessional and cafeteria worker and Carmen Gunder for paraprofessional/cafeteria.
• Designated the district principals as truancy officers authorized to issue summary citations in district court for unlawful absences of more than three days or possession of tobacco products.
• Recognized the Saltsburg Elementary PTA and Blairsville Marching Band Boosters as official organizations.
• Approved bus routes for the 2020-21 year.