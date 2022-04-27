The Marion Center School Board met for a combined session Monday evening and approved several recommended quotes for projects within the district.
A bid was awarded to Combustion Services and Equipment Company, Pittsburgh, at a bid price of $486,000, for an air quality project.
Quotes from Shadco for complete drainage alterations at a cost of $10,200 and from DirecTec LLC for the replacement of the high school fire alarm at a cost of $17,218.68 were approved to be paid through capital projects.
In other budget items, the school approved the 2022-23 ICTC budget, with Marion Center’s contribution being $688,796, a decrease of $3,130 from the previous year.
Other agenda items approved included:
- MCASD Standing Orders for Emergency Medical Care.
- The addition of the following to the substitute list: professional teachers, Gary Agard and Susan Turcotte; nurse, Brenda Farris; Act 36 teacher, Kaitlin McCausland; and Elena Cubellis, pending an Act 36 letter.
- The retirements, with regret, of Stephanie George, nutrition services, with 23 years of service, effective June 30; Jennifer States, McCreery Elementary, with 33 years of service, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year; and Kristin Mabon, with 28 years of service, effective Aug. 11.
- The hire of Cassandra Sharp as a PCA at McCreery Elementary with salary as indicated in the AFSCME contract.
- The addition of Richard Leydic to the contracted bus driver list.
- An unpaid day for Martina Miller on March 29.
- The donation of a tunnel frame and nets donated from the Baseball Boosters.
- The donation of a shooting machine donated from the Basketball Boosters.
- The first reading of the PSBA recommended policy 808-Food Services.
- The addition of Kristin Kessler and Tiffany Wells to the district volunteer lists.
- The following winter coaches for 2022-23: head boys’ basketball coach, Ralph McGinnis, at a salary of $5,950; head girls’ basketball coach, Amy Trimble, at a salary of $4,850; head wrestling coach, Chris Stewart, at a salary of $5,100; and head swim coach, Rick Adkins, at a salary of $4,900.