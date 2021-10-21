The River Valley school board approved the position of coordinator of school to community programming and services, filling the job at a special meeting Tuesday.
The board hired Katherine Monko at an annual salary of $111,110, on a vote of 6-2. Linda Brown was absent.
Directors Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Connie Constantino, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield voted in favor, with Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall against the motion.
Her start date is dependent on release by her current employer.
In addition, the board approved the resignation of Elizabeth Oliveira-Pernelli, director of Educational Technology, effective Dec. 31, and named Linzi Strong as a replacement in a 10-month position at a rate of $80,000.
The board also hired Jacob Sweitzer as payroll administrator at a salary of $49,000, effective today.
All were approved on the same vote of 6-2.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Increased hourly pay to security officers for the 2021-22 year as follows: Kirt Allmendinger, $20.50, and Sam Ferguson, $20.
• Approved the resignation of secondary art teacher Cheri Matarrese, with the date to be determined.