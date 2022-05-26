The Marion Center School Board approved their tentative budget at a meeting on Monday night.
The proposed 2022-23 general fund budget was approved for $29,077,518.
The budget also contains a real estate tax of 12.1425 which contains a 1.50 percent increase; earned income tax at 0.85 percent; and a real estate transfer tax of 0.50 percent.
Approval came with a 5-4 vote, with board members Ron Fulton, Chuck Glasser, Tony Moretti, William Cornman and Gregg Sacco voting in favor and Victoria Dicken, Dwight Farmery, William McMillen and Charles Beatty voting against. This budget is still tentative until the next meeting in June.
Also on the agenda was the hiring of the 2022-23 fall and winter coaches.
- Girls basketball: Travis Trimble as varsity assistant at a salary of $3,600 and as junior high head coach at $3,350; and Laney Monroe as junior high assistant at $2,800
- Boys basketball: Lacie Cook as varsity assistant at a salary of $3,400; Ralph McGinnis as junior high head coach at $4,450; and Greg Pack as junior high assistant at $2,900
- Wrestling: varsity assistant is listed as opened; Brad Smith as junior high head coach at $4,910; and Don Fulmer as junior high assistant at $3,860
- Swimming: Monica DeHaven as varsity assistant at $3,750
- Varsity football: PJ Ackerson as assistant at $4,300; Brad Smith as assistant at $5,200; and Shane Shipley as assistant at $3,750
- Junior high football: Don Fulmer as head coach at $3,450 and Bradley Smith Jr. as assistant coach at $2,800
Another item in the realm of athletics was accepting the recognition of a plaque donated by the Marion Center booster programs and the Seanor family for the Donald D. Seanor Gymnasium. In addition, the board approved a quote from Sekula Signs in DuBois for exterior signage for the gym at a cost of $17,312. The district will pay $2,000 with the remainder being paid with donations from the Seanor family.
An $18,500 donation from the family was accepted by the board further down the agenda.
The board also approved:
- The list of 92 seniors who have tentatively met the requirements to graduate on June 2, 2022.
- District participation in the ARIN IU28 Guest Teacher Consortium for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $500.
- The addition of Carrie Lippert, Kourtney Jewart, Natalie Przestrzelski, Tara Slovinsky, Kim Leasure, and Tabbitha Blystone to the list of district volunteers. Danielle White will also be added to the list pending a TB test.
- Tyson Ellenberger and Rebecca Usko to take five students to FBLA Nationals in Chicago at a cost of $12,642.
- An agreement with The Day School (former Children’s Institute) to provide services in 2022-2023 school year.
- Participation in the Community Eligible Provision (CEP) for all schools with support through ESSER funds.
- An agreement with Citizen’s Ambulance Service for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $4,900.
- The addition of professional teacher Emily Risinger and Act 86 Chrissy Lyttle to the substitute list.
- Granting tenure to Lauren Bytner, Kara Smith, Cori Livingston and Robyn Globun who have satisfied the requirements as dictated by PDE laws and regulations for a contract as a professional employee with the district.
- The notice of retirement, with regret, of Francine Brilhart, effective June 3, 2022.
- The resignation, with regret, of Martina Miller, effective June 3, 2022.
- The hire of Yiva Leasure as the Varsity Cheer Coach for the 2022-23 school year.
- Appointing board members Glasser and Cornman as voting delegates to the PSBA Delegate Assembly.
- Re-appointing Cornman as the school board treasurer for a one-year term.
- Accepting the donation of $750 from the Indiana County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) for use in the district’s library program.