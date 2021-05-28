The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board on Tuesday approved a staffing plan and other items as reconfiguration of the district’s schools and the change to the new River Valley School District move closer.
The board approved administrative team agreements for four years beginning July 1 to June 30, 2025. Also approved was a staffing plan, which will provide aspects such as assignments and classrooms for employees.
Board President Rick Harper said Thursday the administrators for River Valley School District are as follows: Phillip Martell, superintendent; Regina Geesey, assistant to the superintendent/director of special education; Tracy Richards, principal; Sara Teacher, assistant principal; Amy Citeroni, principal; Michael Leasure, principal; Elizabeth Pernelli, director of educational technology; George Coutsoumbis, food service director; Joseph Hughes, facilities director; Holly Rougeaux, assistant to the superintendent/director of curriculum; David Marshall, human resources; and Ferdinand Ayatta, business manager.
Harper said salaries would be discussed for those positions at an upcoming board meeting.
The district expects to have 117 total teaching positions next year, down from 128, Harper said.
A timeline on the district’s b-ssd.org website, under BSSD Reconfiguration Transition Information, shows the interview process for new posted positions of multi-tiered system of support and social-emotional learning facilitator, secondary ELA coach, secondary math specialist, STEAM specialist K-8 is expected to begin Tuesday. As noted in previous committee meetings, superintendent Philip Martell says teachers can expect to receive assignments much earlier than usual. On Tuesday, he talked on a plan that will take under-utilized space and create 10 new classrooms that will be used for River Valley in addition to the 40 existing classrooms available. Discussed previously, he expects enrollment for River Valley will be 314 students in the middle school, where 379 lockers are available, and 399 students in the high school, where there are 479 lockers available.
The breakdown shows 107 students in sixth grade, 93 in seventh, 114 in eighth, 95 in ninth, 102 in 10th, 105 in 11th and 97 seniors.
On Tuesday, the board also approved the following resignation requests, due to retirement, and authorized the district to post or advertise the vacancies:
• Amy Citeroni, BES principal since July 2017, effective June 30
• Wanda Cunningham, attendance/copy aide, Saltsburg campus since April 1996, effective June 14
• Colleen Schaeffer, copy aide, Blairsville campus/BMHS receptionist since December 2004, effective June 30
• Dawn Gilmore, BES secretary since March of 2003, effective June 30
• Susan Piper, BMHS guidance secretary since August 1984, effective June 30
• Christina Alexander, BMHS secretary since June 1993, effective June 30
• Linda Smith, BMHS cafeteria since March 2003, effective the end of the 2020-2021 school year
• Brenda Bruno, SMHS cafeteria since August 1999, effective June 4
• Debra Greer, BMHS cafeteria since September 1991, effective June 4
• Cheryl Wagner, SMHS cafeteria since January 2004, effective the end of the 2020-21 school year
• Cathy Fritz, BMHS cafeteria since September 1996, effective June 30
In other business, the board:
• Discussed summer opportunities for students. Holly Gibson, of the board’s curriculum committee, said students in Pre-K to fifth grades have the opportunity to attend a STEAM camp, and a Summer Learning Academy will be available for any student, though it is typically for those at-risk.
Students with Individualized Education Plans will have the extended school year program available.
For students in sixth through eighth grades, a STEAM camp is also available for all, and a reading program will help those recommended by a teacher.
STEAM opportunities are also available for students in 10th through 12th grades, and help is available for those recommended for reading and math.
In addition, credit recovery is available for core classes for middle school students and and core and elective classes to help those who may have struggled during the pandemic, Gibson said.
• Amended a Jan. 6 motion for J. Martin & Associates for business services not to exceed $3,600 to business services not to exceed $8,505.
• Approved the ICTC operational budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Approved the 2019-20 committed fund balance of $6,550,000 per the 2019-2020 annual audit by Mark Turnley and Associates.
• Authorized the administration to enter into a fixed rate energy agreement for electric and gas accounts and renewal of demand response contract at no cost to the district.
• Approved proposed 2021 graduates of Blairsville High School and Saltsburg High School.
• Approved the 2021-22 FID-Flexible Instructional Days Application.
• Approved an agreement for 60 months with Twisted Computing Inc. Management Services.
• Approved the Naviance renewal invoice of $6,861.42 for the 2021-22 school year.
• Accepted a Project Lead the Way Grant for $5,000 for Blairsville Elementary School and $5,000 for Saltsburg Elementary School, for the 2021-22 year.
• Approved the Young Entrepreneurs Academy annual license fee in the amount of $11,750, for the 2021-22 year.
• Approved substitutes Nicole Ianarelli, Early Childhood PreK-4 and Special Education Pre-K-8; and Paige Copper, English, grades 7-12.
• Approved the following conference/workshop requests: Jessica George and Heather Reo, for Everyday Mathematics Professional Learning, at a cost of $300 each (to be held virtually).
• Approved the following for summer custodial/maintenance staff for 2021, pending all necessary personnel paperwork: Kylie Jasper, Kegan Stiles, Lacey Czerniec, David Stuller, Michael Stover, Rose Stover, Marilyn McFarlin, Sincere McFarlin, Zackary McFarlin, Tasaun Hawkins, Connor Geesey, Michael Muir, Myhlie Skills.