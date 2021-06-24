CENTER TOWNSHIP — Homer-Center School District property owners face the first school tax hike in five years to support the budget adopted Wednesday for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The average property owner will pay about $25 more.
School directors voted 6 to 3 on the spending plan and the 1.5 percent tax increase. Directors Gerald Bertig, Joe Iezzi Jr., James McLoughlin, Christa Pontani Palmer, Michael Schmidt and Vicki Smith favored the budget; Board President Michael Bertig and directors Dan Fabin and Robert Valyo voted “no.”
The directors fell along the same lines on a 6 to 3 vote to approve the use of more than $393,000 of state casino revenue to cut the tax bills for homestead and farmstead properties.
Opponents to the budget said their votes reflected their dissatisfaction with the state aid formula that Homer-Center directors and administrators say falls unfairly short of the amounts granted to other Indiana County school districts of similar population and economic standing.
Those who approved the hike said the district has met years of rising costs with surplus money held over from year to year, but that cash, the fund balance, has not been replenished.
“Our costs are going up exponentially within the district in contrast with our support staff, who were woefully underpaid in the past, and we’re now bringing them up to more of a wage that is comparable to other districts,” Smith said. “We felt if we don’t raise taxes at least a little bit to build up our coffers for the future, then we would be remiss in doing what is financially prudent for our district.”
“We also have the specter of the power plant closing hanging over us. That’s 15 percent of our local tax revenue and there’s no way we could raise that all in one year if something happens there,” Schmidt said.
“No one relished raising taxes, but we don’t want to lose our school district, either.”
The Homer-Center budget lists $18.4 million of expenses in the coming year and shows $17.1 million of revenue, including the property tax increase. The district would carry over $4.2 million on June 30, draw $1.3 million of that to balance the budget, and hold an estimated $2.8 million fund balance one year from now.
The property tax stood at 16.5091 mills since 2016 and will increase roughly one-quarter of a mill to 16.7567 mills.
The increase will add almost $25 to the tax bill for the owner of an average property assessed at just less than $100,000.
Other tax rates will go unchanged, including an earned income tax of 0.9 percent, a real-estate transfer tax of 0.5 percent and $5 for local services.
The tax boost fell far short of the amount put forth in the draft budget that the board approved in May and vowed to defeat if it had gone unchanged by Wednesday. That tentative plan called for a 3 percent increase and a hike of almost $50 on the average tax bill.
“We try our best to stay competitive in all areas, from the tax rate which we know is a challenge because of our oft-discussed funding situation,” Gerald Bertig said. “But also meeting the educational needs of our kids and having a program that’s competitive, that’s equally important if we’re going to be a school district that’s appealing to people. So that is the high wire that the board has to navigate, and I think this represents a compromise approach from the numbers that we started with — trying to be fiscally prudent and still conservative while providing a competitive program.”
In other business, the board:
• Hired Wendy Williams, a training and consultant teacher at Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit, to serve as director of special education and assistant elementary school principal at a starting salary of $94,000.
• Hired Brianne Major as a high school mathematics teacher at a starting salary of $71,941 effective Aug. 24.
• Approved a five-year contract extension with Facilities Supervisor Ed Sutter from July 1 through June 30, 2026, including a salary increase of 2.75 percent for the first year.
• Granted tenure to teacher Kurt Krejocic upon his completion of three years of satisfactory service.
• Hired Megan Fultz as a paraprofessional/LPN for the 2021-22 school year at starting wages of $10.75 hourly as a paraprofessional and $16 an hour as LPN.
• Voted to eliminate masking requirements in district facilities beginning Monday in tandem with the easing of statewide pandemic mitigation efforts. The district’s revised health plan still encourages but doesn’t require those younger than age 12, those not vaccinated and those at high risk of infection to consider taking protective measures as they see fit.
• Authorized the administration to complete any necessary budget transfers to close out the 2020-21 budget and to determine what amount should be counted in the committed fund balance.
• Agreed to team up with Purchase Line School District to name Brian Rathgeb the food service director for both districts and to equally divide the salary, benefits and other costs of maintaining the position.
• Approved a student transportation contract with Smith Bus Company for five years from July 1 through June 30, 2026.
• Authorized Matt Rodkey and two track athletes to attend the state competition in Shippensburg retroactive to May 27 and 28 at a cost to the district of $936 and two substitute teachers.
• Approved a proposal by State Auto Insurance Company to provide workers compensation insurance to the district at a cost of $69,020 — a decrease of $5,250 — for the coming school year.
• Authorized Kelly Tagliati and the Football Parents Association to use the high school cafeteria for team meals from 4 to 6 p.m. every Thursday from Aug. 26 to Nov. 18, COVID-19 conditions being considered.