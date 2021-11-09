The Purchase Line School Board approved the use of the high school library for an Allies for Children community conversation around internet connectivity on Nov. 22, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Superintendent Shawn Ford emphasized the meeting. “We’re working with them and waiting for some flyers and we’ll be getting them out. I encourage anyone to come out for that. There’s going to be dinner in the evening of some sort. I want to encourage people to come out to that as much as possible. Once we have more information on that flyer, we’ll get it out and get it posted.”
In other technology news, district technology coordinator Ryan Skomra gave an update regarding cellphone service in the area.
“(I was) doing some investigation on cellphone connectivity in the area ... I know it’s been challenging for years in that area and I was able to find a cellphone tower that was built on July 1, about 5 miles away from the school as the crow flies, it’s probably a little bit shorter,” Skomra said.
“I was able to find the company that actually put the tower up, it’s 199 foot tower and they do have an existing contract in place with Verizon,” he added.
“They did say they were almost finished with the groundwork with Verizon ... it could be anywhere from a month up to maybe June, but they look for cellphone connectivity in and around the area to pop up at any time. Depending on geography, topology, frequency, sometimes the cellphone towers go as far as 20 miles in that area, but they said based on the location to the school it should provide full service around the area ... and the school grounds.”
Ford also gave a short update regarding the health and safety plan.
“(We) received an update today from PDE, Governor Wolf announced that on Jan. 17, 2022, it’s anticipated that the commonwealth’s K to 12 school mask requirement will return to local context. So, that just came today but I just wanted to update the board. There’s no action that needs to be taken, but that’s a couple months out. We’ll keep track of that and keep updating as we know more.”
Another announcement from Ford focused on the school play. Originally scheduled for this weekend, the performances of the play have been moved to Saturday, Nov. 20.
There will be two shows that day, one at 3:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Ford said that the reason for the shift was due to some COVID situations.
Ford wrapped up his comments thanking the fall athletic teams and the band.
“We’re entering into a busy season,” he said. “Sports are transitioning and we have our holiday season and all the events that come with that including our concerts at both schools, and I encourage you to check the calendars on all that. It’s a busy time, but it’s an exciting time.”
In other news the board approved:
• A leave of absence request for instructional aide Carrie Ankeny, beginning Oct. 14, lasting tentatively through Dec. 1.
• The resignation of lunch monitor Amber Warren, effective Nov. 22.
• The transfer of Melissa Bennett from a 5-hour custodial position to 8-hour custodial position, beginning today.
• The hires of Jessica Blake and Amber Warren as instructional aides at a rate of $12.85 per hour, and Rachel Stumpf as a lunch monitor at a rate of $10.50 per hour.
• The addition of Rachel Stumpf as an instructional aide and Dylan Myers and Paul Repik as custodial/maintenance substitutes for the 2021-22 school year.
• The hire of Austin Alessi as head boys’ basketball coach at an entry level salary of $4,300 and Dominique Campbell and Thomas Manning as assistant boys’ basketball coaches at entry-level salaries of $2,500 for the 2021-22 school year.
• The use of the Purchase Line United Methodist Church’s Activity Center for basketball practices at a cost of $990 (66 hours at $15 per hour) for 2021-22.
• The school board’s liability insurance from Dec. 7 through Dec. 6, 2022, with CM Regent at a cost of $9,348.
• The following resolution: The Purchase Line School District, in accordance with Section 677.1 of the Public School Code of 1949 as amended, is requesting an interim assessment of real property in all townships and municipalities of the school district in both Indiana and Clearfield counties. Results of this assessment are to be placed on the 2022 tax duplicates for school purposes.
• A field placement memorandum of understanding with Drexel University.
• The addition of Jodi Conner, Mary Poeta, Sharon Watson, Jonathan Stumpf and Jacob Somerville as Tri County drivers.