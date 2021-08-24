Indiana Area School District is projecting a 2020-21 general fund budget surplus of $1.3 million, the school board’s Audit & Finance Committee and district Business Manager Jarod Cronauer reported Monday night.
Cronauer said that could mean a shifting of an annual $325,000 payment on the 2016 general obligation bond from what’s leftover after capital project spending to the general fund.
That was one topic in a busy committee meeting that preceded the regular voting meeting.
The committee chaired by board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro also heard Jamie Doyle of PFM present that refinancing option, which may come up for a vote when the board meets Sept. 13.
Also, despite a potential increase in food costs and possible shortages, the district is projecting a $50,000 gain in its Food Service Program budget in the coming school year, compared to a $30,000 loss for 2020-21.
The committee also recommended and the board approved the purchase of a new convection oven for Ben Franklin Elementary School at an estimated amount of $9,779.60, with funding coming from the Food Service Program.
And it recommended and the board approved a proposal from Colkitt Law Firm of Indiana to review the insurance settlement from the Eisenhower Elementary School fire.
The committee also heard Indiana Borough Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford discuss a proposed Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance or LERTA ordinance under consideration for downtown Indiana.
Ford has said LERTA could be a tax incentive toward development and continued maintenance of the borough’s Central Business District.
Cronauer said such an ordinance would have to involve the school district as well as the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
The committee heard a further report on outstanding earned income tax dating to when Pennsylvania Municipal Services collected the EIT, prior to 2012 when Berkheimer took over such collections for all of Indiana County.
Personnel dominated much of the rest of a session that lasted about an hour after another extended executive session, with comments about district masking policy again filling up the public discussion time.
Masking “is one of the most effective and cost effective means” of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, said resident Eric Barker, who cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data tracker, showing a high level of community transmission of the virus in Indiana and most neighboring counties.
The exception is Cambria, which is listed as having a substantial rate of transmission for the week ending Sunday.
Resident Hilliary Creely said the IASD masking policy last year “was the cornerstone of your success” in keeping district schools open.
Indiana Borough Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso, speaking as a parent, said masking “worked for the district last year,” and that current COVID-19 numbers are ahead of the pace of a year ago.
She said Indiana Regional Medical Center now has 15 COVID patients in its beds, “including the entire second floor.”
But Lt. Col. Dennis W. Faulkner, professor of military science and officer in charge of the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said there is a cost to forcing a mask policy.
He said “experts completely disagree that there is a risk,” and that such mandates are starting to have an impact.
Resident Joe Ferraro said the school board is “an education board, not a health board.”
But resident Amanda Poole, identifying herself as the concerned parent of two youngsters, “one of whom is too young for the vaccine,” and a social scientist, said there was a need for more vaccinations and to “slow the spread through such means as masking.”
School Board President Walter Schroth said he did not see a change coming in the district’s health and safety plan, but said there were provisions for dealing with changes in the COVID situation.
Additionally, “we strongly recommend that (masks) be worn,” Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said after the meeting.
Personnel matters included the hiring of Heather Miller as an elementary teacher at a Step 2 Bachelor’s annual salary of $72,675 and Lindsey Uptegraph as a long-term substitute elementary teacher at East Pike Elementary through Nov. 23, at a per diem rate of $250.41.
Also, Brittany Elliott, Yvonne Branan and Rebecca Wallace were hired as paraeducators at an hourly rate of $12, subject to a 90-day probation period, as well as receipt of updated clearances and Act 168 forms.
The board also named various arts-related extra duty/extra pay positions at the junior high school, including Jason Rummel as dramatics coordinator at a salary of $5,743, as musical orchestra director at $3,062, and in charge of the orchestra and instrumental groups at $1,351.
Also for the junior high school, Tegan McCune was taken on as dramatics technical assistant at a salary of $1,351; Zack Karcher as musical director at $2,784, in charges of music concert band/special groups at $1,351 and music marching band director at $2,111; Amy Kukula as musical choreographer at $1,150; Sarah Kovach as yearbook sponsor at $1,809; and Candi Lockard as newspaper sponsor at $1,809.
The board also approved these teachers as extra duty/extra pay computer mediated instructors: Michael Bertig, Matt Neil, Mike Lehman, Samantha Betta, Melissa Nibert, Erin King, Steve Cochran, Traci Sexton, William Doody and Paul Wingerter.
The board accepted with regret letters of resignation from Emily Doran, Horace Mann elementary teacher; Laura Leary, Eisenhower paraeducator; Caitlin Thomas, East Pike paraeducator; and Trevor Sutter, senior high custodian, as well as the retirement of Jeanne Mitsko, junior high English teacher/Librarian.
The board authorized the district administration to post, advertise and fill Mitsko’s vacancy with a long-term substitute.
The board also approved:
• Substitute lists for nurses, custodians and security personnel.
• The 2021-22 list of bus drivers and transportation equipment.
• Revisions to the district’s Attendance, Behavioral Guidelines and Discipline Policy Handbook.
• A revised for 2021-22 employee handbook.
• An agreement with Aveanna Healthcare for paraprofessional positions at a rate of $30 per hour on an as-needed basis, but especially when district-hired candidates are not available.
• A proposal from Indiana University of Pennsylvania for an external review of the district’s performing arts programs, at a cost not to exceed $1,000.
• An agreement with Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission for a Student Assistance Program.
• An agreement with Southwood Psychiatric Hospital of Pittsburgh to provide services.
• Policies dealing with Trauma Informed Approach; Weapons; Terroristic Threats; Threat Assessment; Hazing; Bullying and Cyberbullying; Dating Violence; and Emergency Preparedness.
• An agreement between the district and Putt Real Estate.