The Purchase Line School Board discussed unforeseen issues with a project for the school track at a meeting on Monday night.
After removing the first layer of the track, “We found a real mess underneath,” said Superintendent Shawn Ford. “There were soft spots everywhere around it. A company came in and did some core samples first, but unfortunately the core samples missed where the soft spots are. If I walked you up there, you could see it’s about three-quarters of the track. It’s putting us in a real pickle, to be honest.”
What was originally quoted to be a project costing around $288,000 has now raised to roughly $500,000 or more. Various options were presented to the board but no final decision was made. Once a course is decided, the board will either move forward with what needs to be done, or a special meeting will be announced to discuss how to progress. The district is working on getting a more final quote by the end of the week.
The board also announced that the district’s comprehensive plan for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025 will be posted and available for public review and comments for at least 28 days as per chapter 4 of the PA School Code. The plan will be voted on during the board’s August meeting.
“We’ve tried to make the comprehensive plan as relevant as we could,” said Ford. “It’s not a document to sit on the shelf; we’re going to follow our vision and make it practical.”
In personnel matters, the board approved the transfer of Eric Thomas, the junior/senior high principal to an elementary teaching position effective July 1. They also approved the hire of Dave Caldwell as an interim junior/senior high principal at $300 per day.
The retirement of elementary teacher Debra Miller was approved, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year, and the resignations of MTSS interventionalist Carly Sadler and secretary Renee Bush were also approved.
The following coaches were also hired for the 2022-23 school year: Jeremy Bracken, athletic director; Matthew Falisec, weight room supervisor; Brian Goss, Brent Kordish and Chad Small, assistant football coaches; Raymond Matko, head boys’ basketball coach; Jaycelyn Fleming, assistant boys’ basketball coach; Greg Mahaffey, head girls’ basketball coach; and Joshua Hopkins, assistant girls’ basketball coach.
Approved for addition to the school volunteer list were, for band/musical: Jason Barkey, Susan Barkey, Phyllis Bracken, Karen Bugay, Paula Burba, Holly Edwards, Nicole Esposti, Jennifer Fox, Donna Gearhart, Scott Gearhart, Sarah Hansel, Jodie Kauffman, Ray Kauffman, Sam Kauffman, Tiffany Keener, Stephanie Little, Sally Lucas, Jenica Myers, Machele Scott, Matt Scott, Rebecca Seger, Jennifer Smith, Jamie Zurenko and Kristin Zurenko; for football: Max Falisec, Cullen Goncher, Raymond Hill and Dave Small; and for volleyball: Melissa Cessna and Makenna Stover.
Other items approved by the board included:
- The hire of Beth Farabaugh and Jodie Kauffman as teachers for the Leap Into Learning program
- The hire of Tiffany DeStefano, Holly Edwards, Janessa Hardesty, Amberly Heinze, Elizabeth King, Candace Kosinski, Justine Smuro and Deanna Stewart as teachers and guidance counselor for STEAM Camp
- The hire of Kayla Snyder as high school office secretary at a rate to be determined by the support staff contract
- Transferring Tiffany Weaver from 10-month high school office receptionist to 12-month high school office receptionist/guidance secretary beginning June 20
- Transferring Melissa Oaks from 10-month central support services secretary to 12-month central support services secretary beginning June 20
- Transferring Rebecca Manzek to the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) Interventionist position at the Elementary School, effective July 1
- The hire of Kathy Wright as food service manager
- The hire of Beard Legal Group as district solicitor for 2022-23 at $165 per hour
- Granting tenure status to Elizabeth King and Ashley Staniscia
- The denial of Third Level Grievance Response — AFSCME Grievance #2021-22/02 and Third Level Grievance Response — AFSCME Grievance #2021-22/03
- The appointment of board member Sandra Fyock as a voting delegate for the PSBA Delegate Assembly
- The addition of Mark Fry, Judene Lieb, Matthew Oswalt and Judy Roland as Tri County drivers
- Tentative sports schedules for 2022-23
- Student Sport Insurance from A-G Administrators Inc., at a cost of $7,725
- Making advanced biology a weighted course beginning in the 2023-24 school year
- A curriculum guide for grades 9-12 for the 2022-23 school year
- A pre-student teaching, student teaching and classroom observation agreement with Mount Aloysius College. The agreement is for five years, July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027.
- Use of the softball and baseball fields by Little Gridders for football and cheer practices, July 25 through Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the use of the football field and related facilities by Little Gridders for home football games on Sept. 17 and two Saturdays to be determined, from 2 to 10 p.m. The use is contingent on the condition of the football field and Little Gridders will be responsible for hiring security. All aforementioned events will be conducted in accordance with current health guidelines as well as the district’s health and safety plan.
- A building request for Purchase Line Sports Boosters to use the high school gymnasium for the Emersyn Fundamentals Basketball Clinic, open to Purchase Line Students in grades 3-12, on July 19-20 with a waiver of building fees. To be conducted in accordance with current health guidelines as well as the district’s health and safety plan.
The board will not hold a meeting in July. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.