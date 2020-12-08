Indiana Area school officials are set to fight recent reductions in property value assessments, granted by the Indiana County assessment appeal board, which could cost the district about $46,000 in real estate tax revenue.
The district’s board of school directors Monday evening authorized an appeal and agreed to pay up to $1,500 in legal fees to Beard Legal Group of Altoona, and the firm’s attorney Ron Repak, the district solicitor, to fight the reassessments granted to Copper Beech Townhomes and Campus Crest in White Township.
“This reassessment will cost the district real estate taxes,” Business Manager Jared Cronauer said. He wouldn’t predict that the district could get the change fully reversed.
“We may have the possibility of reducing their reduction,” he said. “For $1,500, it’s a small amount to offset what could be a $46,000 reduction in tax if assessment appeal stands.”
Board President Walter Schroth said the reassessment is a sign of economic times in Indiana.
“These two properties predominantly deal in student housing or they are the majority of the clientele,” Schroth said. “We’re starting to see some of the impacts on the community of some of the changes IUP is going through, whether financial or student enrollment. This is one of the side effects that we as the community have to bear because of this.”
Cronauer said the district must file the appeal by the end of the week.
At the recommendation of board Audit & Finance Committee Chairwoman Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, the board affirmed that the 2021-22 budget would be crafted with a property tax increase of no more than 3.7 percent, the local cost-of-living index calculated by the state Department of Education.
Cuccaro said it is almost certain that the district will not raise the tax by that amount, and Schroth said the board’s goal is keep tax rates as close to current levels as possible.
In other business Monday, the school board:
• Re-elected Schroth as president and Cuccaro as vice president for 2021 in the annual reorganization session.
After some debate over the logistics of the work of committees, the board agreed to retain the current committee structure and approved the calendar of committee meetings and full board meetings for the coming year. All their sessions, due to health-related caps on indoor gatherings, are scheduled to be held online.
Board member Barbara Barker raised objections to a package of decisions on maintenance and improvements of the district’s six school buildings. She cast the lone vote against a set of three decisions that the board approved, 8 to 1, in a single vote but she said she disagreed with two.
She stood firmly against an agreement with architectural firm Buchart Horn to study Eisenhower Elementary School and provide a preliminary drawing of safety and security measures and reconfiguration of the receptionist, principal, guidance counselor and nurse’s offices and the entrance to the building.
During an extensive meeting of the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee that pushed the regular meeting back almost one half hour, Barker strenuously objected to a PowerPoint presentation to the committee by District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich — a report he called “input from administration” — that she said concluded with a final future recommendation to build additional classrooms to house 500 students.
In the slide-show-style report, Vuckovich recommended short-term elimination of the modular classrooms that were added to Eisenhower decades ago, remodeling the existing classrooms and the creation of subject specific education areas.
But Vuckovich told the committee, and committee Chairman Terry Kerr said during the board meeting, that the request before the board Monday concerned no more than getting preliminary designs from the consulting architect.
“We want to present our ideas for discussion, to be open, to be honest, to be transparent about where we stand,” Vuckovich said. “They’re just ideas and, Mr. Kerr, to be very direct with you and the committee, it’s not about closing buildings or opening buildings, it’s about safety first at the entryway, followed by the modulars, then what are the long-term needs that you may want to think about — for example, what we fall short on is gym space. … Whatever direction the board goes we’ll absolutely follow.”
“I voted no on the architects because Phase 3 of the scope was the preliminary work on a 500-student school design,” Barker said. “Taxpayers don’t want to hear about millions of dollars of new building projects.”
The architect would be paid a maximum $15,000 for “Programming, Review and Planning work for possible work at Eisenhower Elementary School.”
Next, Barker cautioned against commissioning Constellation Energy, the company that has administered past energy-efficiency-improvement projects in Indiana, to perform an investment-grade audit of all district facilities and to recommend any other ways the district can reduce energy consumption.
“I feel the ESCO is looking for more projects to spend money on when we already know what needs to be fixed.”
Barker objected to the possibility of borrowing money to carry out a project, but other directors said any efficiency projects could be paid for with cash on hand that the district would immediately begin to recover. Under the ESCO program authorized by state law, public agencies are permitted to hire a contractor outside the regular bidding process, and the contractor must guarantee that long-term reductions in utility costs or other expense cuts would match or exceed the cost of the work performed.
As a part of the Eisenhower site preparation, the board hired Bowman Land Surveying, of White Township, to complete a survey of the school grounds, and particularly to establish the uncertain boundary with the Specialty Tires of America property, at a fee of no more than $2,900.
In other business, the board:
• Reappointed Cronauer as the district’s delegate and Nicole Decker, assistant business manager, as the alternate delegate, to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee for 2021.
• Approved a resolution for participation in the Allegheny Intermediate Unit No. 3 purchasing consortium.
• Approved a cross-section of district administrators, teachers and board members and community representatives to serve on the district’s Comprehensive Planning Committee, including Vuckovich, Robert Heinrich, Justin Zahorchak, Erin Eisenman, Kevin Edmondson, Kelly Urbani, Doug Johnson, Wade McElheny, Mike Minnick, Krista Sevajian, Don Springer, Angela McMasters, Shelly Wright, April Morealli, Kristine Cook, Paul McCue, Donald Bowers, Geri Nath, Cori Anderson, Brenda O’Barto, Carrie Kinter, Ashleigh Henning, Steve Cochran, Beth Mauk, Tracey Pecora, Tim Runge, Mark Hilliard, Jim Struzzi, Sarah Teacher-Hartzell, Mel Masengale, Brian Petersen, Dan Wissinger, Penny Vick, Yvonne Brandon, Walter Schroth, Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Tom Harley, Barbara Barker and Tamara Leeper.
Vuckovich said the panel’s first task would be to review and the district’s value and mission statement, “what drives you as a culture.”
“This plan can be a dust collector or it can be a live document that helps move the district forward,” Schroth said. “Our hope is that it’s an active document that is alive and helps us in our decision-making process.”