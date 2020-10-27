The Marion Center School Board voted Monday to continue with its current hybrid learning model through the end of the second nine weeks, a topic that was heavily discussed when it came to maintaining the health and safety of students, staff and community members within the district.
Speaking during the public comment period, community member Nicole Fairman said she understands the frustration parents are going through and asked for the community to “stop attacking your students’ teachers, their salaries, the administration and this board for everything that isn’t going our way. These are the same people, who in April, were making sure that our students were fed and educated.”
Fairman said teachers are doing a great job under the circumstances, and she has “been impressed with the plan from Day One.”
Jennifer Polinsky also spoke during the public comment section, thanking the board for what they’ve done and responding to her emails, but she expressed her displeasure that the students have not gone back to a full five days at the school. “At this point, we are still in the green phase, we have had no COVID-related cases of students attending the brick-and-mortar schools and, thus far, the governor has not issued a mandate to restrict students in school five days a week, but our students still have not returned.”
Polinsky said the plan was flawed from the start because the school cannot accommodate the 6-feet distancing guideline. She also acknowledged that she understands the school is concerned with lawsuits should any issues arise, but she asked if it would be possible for waivers to be signed to send students to school five days a week.
The lack of being able to provide ample space for students was a sticking point for Polinsky, who asked why steps haven’t been taken to help make this possible.
The current hybrid model allows for those at the school to be properly and safely distanced. However, bringing back all of the students would make that impossible due to classroom sizes as well as classroom availability.
“We cannot social distance in our classrooms,” Amy Gaston, director of education, said. “We do not have the space in our buildings to be able to bring all of the kids back and social distance. If we had one student in a classroom that tests positive, it would take out that whole group of students. If we had a high school student who rotates between eight classes in a day and was in eight classrooms and wasn’t able to social distance, the department of health could tell us that all of those students and teachers would need to be quarantined. And the teachers would bring up another issue because we are short on (substitute teachers).”
Gaston discussed the continuity of education plan at length, talking about current statistics for the county as well as within the district. They are also monitoring the situation in surrounding counties and taking the recommendations from the state department of education as well as any that may come from the government. Where the county is right now falls within the recommendation of hybrid learning. Should it get worse, the district may need to consider once again going to an entirely remote model. This is a possibility should a case be found at the school building or if county cases rise.
“These are recommendations,” Gaston said. “They’re not requiring it. It is a local decision. But the department of health has the ability to come in and tell us what to do. So if we decide to return 100 percent and we have cases at the school, at any time, the department of health can come in here and tell us ‘you’re shutting down,’ and we can’t do a thing about it if we’re mandated to do something.”
As of right now, the district has four pending COVID results, one each in McCreery, Rayne, the high school and one for a districtwide employee. There are currently 26 people within the district under quarantine: six in McCreery, five (one a staff member) at Rayne, 14 (one staff member and two cyberstudents) at the high school, and one district wide employee.
One of the district’s nurses, Susan Griffith, was also on hand to provide some information regarding the situation of student health. While the nurse’s office has seen fewer sick kids, the kids they have been seeing are sicker. “Whenever kids are coming in to us with fevers, we’re still having kids vomiting and kids with diarrhea. We’re still sending kids home. And we do have quarantine rooms in every building to limit exposure of these kids, regardless of what they have.”
Griffith said they’re also seeing an uptick in students quarantining because of community exposure, whether they are living with a person who may be COVID-positive or if they have been in contact with someone who might be. Quarantining can last for a fairly long time. If a student is quarantining and someone they are in contact with develops symptoms during the quarantine, it can be extended again and again until it is confirmed that those in the household are negative. If this were to happen the student could still continue to learn remotely, but it would affect the ability to follow the hybrid schedule.
“We try to make the best decisions given the situation at hand,” Gaston said. “The goal for everyone of us sitting in this room and every person in this building working with these kids, is to get these kids back here one hundred percent. We all want them back. But, given the circumstance, everyday we weigh health and safety versus academics, and we know this is not ideal academically for our students, but we have to make this decision based on what’s best for our thirteen hundred students and their families and their safety.”
It was also stressed that, while the hybrid model is not ideal for anyone involved in the district, it was decided that it’s best because, if students were to all return and something were to go wrong, students wouldn’t be allowed there at all.
“Our biggest fear as administrators and staff members is that if we take that leap and come back and something goes wrong, we won’t be here at all, and that would be worse for our students,” Gaston said.
In the end, the board voted to continue with the hybrid model throughout the second nine-week period which will end sometime in January. The board will continue to meet and discuss the issue should anything drastically change in that time period. The board also will give updates, monthly, should things change.
The decision was approved unanimously, and Superintendent Clint Weimer thanked the board and the community for their support in this ongoing situation.