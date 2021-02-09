The Purchase Line school board approved several agreements and contracts at a board meeting on Monday, including a contract with the International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE).
The contract will develop and implement a professional development plan based on the district’s innovative learning system with a focus on COVID-19 learning loss and understanding and applying strategies of best instructional practice.
“This approval is part of a broader plan,” said Superintendent Shawn Ford. “We are trying to look at where we’re at in 2021. We’re looking backwards at the pre-COVID era and what we were working on, and we’re looking at our needs coming out of COVID. Especially learning loss, which takes into account the social and emotional issues that have arisen during this time and that we’re starting to see.”
The plan will center on merging all aspects of what the district has been going through and putting it into an innovative learning system.
“It’s taking where we were and what our current reality is, and putting them together,” said Ford. “And this is the process that involves the (ICLE) … they will provide some training to our staff which in turn will benefit our students. But this isn’t just a single thing. It’s part of a broad-based plan and a comprehensive system-based initiative.”
Ford said the focus right now is on learning loss and mental health issues from the pandemic and providing teachers with the resources to move forward.
“Right now it’s really working on our core belief and that belief is in the power of the teacher in the classroom,” Ford said. “We believe that and I am thrilled with how they’ve already done so much this year. Coming out of that though, where do we go? We want to look at our current needs … and that’s what this training is going to do.”
This comprehensive approach will look at everything from the district’s standards to how instruction is delivered and personalization of learning.
The training will begin over the next few Fridays with the intention of returning to in-school instruction at the elementary and high school the week of March 22. Ford said the district considered having half days, but that would take the training through the end of the year. Going back on March 22 would provide for more instructional time and less disruption.
The cost of the training won’t exceed $90,140, which will be paid for using ESSA II grant funds. After gaining approval by the board, the second part was the revision to the health and safety plan, which says that the district will resume a full five days per week of in-school instruction beginning March 22. The revision was approved as well.
Another agreement approved by the board was one with Gittings Protective Security Inc. This agreement includes security and threat preparedness services including, but not limited to, consulting with officers and employees, training staff and developing a comprehensive threat preparedness manual. The agreement also includes recommendations for appropriate response actions. The cost to the district is $7,499, and the agreement will last from March 9, 2021, through March 8, 2022.
An agreement with Edulink Inc. was also approved. Edulink provides compliance software that tracks and manages employee fulfillment of district requisites, state mandates and other compliance items. This agreement will last from Feb. 1 to June 30 at a cost of $1,901.
The district also authorized request bids for a new freezer for the high school as well as approved tax collectors’ compensation for 2022-2026 at a rate of $4.35 for each real estate bill sent and $4.35 for each per-capita and occupational privilege tax bill sent.
High school principal Eric Thomas announced to the board that several high school students entered a short fiction writing contest held by the Indiana Arts Council. Of the 26 students who entered from the county, six were chosen, five of which were Purchase Line students.
“I’m pretty excited about that,” Thomas said. “That’s pretty great, five of the six from Purchase Line. We’re very excited to announce that.”
Elementary principal Travis Monroe announced that several students have been recorded reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to be played on the radio.
“If anyone would like to check it out, go to foreverjohnstown.com and you’ll see it under ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ and if you’re listening to the radio, I think it’s on Froggy, you might be able to hear them there. We have plans to record more classes as well,” Monroe said.
Special Education Supervisor Dawn Ambrisco reported that the program is looking at early intervention students who are getting ready to transition into kindergarten in the fall.
“We’ve been holding meetings with the early intervention providers to see what we need to do to make sure services are in place whenever the little ones come to kindergarten in August,” said Ambrisco.
The board also accepted, with regret, the retirement of custodian Kathy Griffith after 41 years of service with the district.
“I’d like to congratulate Kathy — 41 years of service, wow,” Ford said. “We wish you well and nothing but the best.”
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
• New policies regarding maintaining professional adult/student boundaries and the discipline of students convicted/adjudicated of sexual assault.
• A leave of absence request for instructional aide Irene Hanchar from Feb. 1 through, tentatively, March 15.
• The hiring of Eric Ford as assistant basketball coach for 2020-21 at $2,000.
• The hiring of Julie Horner as assistant softball coach for 2020-21 at $2,000.
• The hiring of Erica Engle and Janessa Hardesty as assistant track coaches for 2020-21 at $2,000 plus longevity pay of $175.
• The addition of 2020-21 softball volunteers Kandi McCabe, Madilyn Ober and Mikhala Stover.
• The audit report for the school year ending June 30, 2020.
• The addition of Tri County Drivers Kevin Hann and Dennis Koscho.
• The addition of two bus stops: 1360 Cookport Road, Commodore, and 306 Bowdertown Road, Cherry Tree.
Ford wrapped up the meeting acknowledging that the district is seeing some attendance and failure issues, especially at the junior/senior high school.
“The teachers have created a nice opportunity for credit recovery and we really want to reach out and offer this opportunity to be successful. We can only offer this, but the student has to grab hold of it. I encourage those who get calls from the high school to take advantage of this. We want to help. We will do anything necessary to help you as long as you reach out when we do.”