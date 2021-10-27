The Marion Center Area School District covered several personnel matters at a meeting on Monday night.
The district approved the hiring of Lauren Makara for as an elementary music teacher and Theresa Capo as a long-term substitute for English at a pro-rated salary of $32,500 with single benefits.
Maternity leave was granted for Sarah Hile and for Cassie Meneely. Meneely’s leave is to go into effect on Nov. 17. Michaela Lydic was hired as a substitute speech pathologist to fill in during Meneely’s leave at a daily rate of $180.
Other matters involved the addition of multiple people to the district’s substitute list. Those added are: guest teachers Kirby Eicholtz, Shania DeFoor and Ashlinn Aimino; ARIN guest teacher Jennifer Rowley; nutrition services, Brenda Armstrong; secretary, Diana Lydic; instructional aide, Skylar Toth; and Robert Flack.
The board also approved the resignation, with regret, of Kimberly Eiselman, in nutrition services, effective Oct. 29, and Charles Crossland, a full-time eight-hour evening custodian, effective Oct. 29. In addition to Crossland’s resignation, he was added to the substitute list.
In other news, the board approved:
- The addition of Carissa Burns, Alaina Pennington, Danielle White, Alycia Gottschalk, Samantha Goddenow, Jenny Klimkowski, Rebecca Behune and Carrie Lippert to the district volunteer list.
- The addition of Amanda Vatter as volunteer cheer coach.
- The varsity wrestling team’s participation in the following overnight competitions: Penn Cambria, Dec. 17-18; Southmoreland, Dec. 27-28; and West Branch, Jan. 28-29, 2022. The athletic department will provide transportation and wrestling boosters will provide hotel and meals.
- A request for Tyson Ellenberger and Rebecca Usko to take students to the state leadership workshop at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Pocono Manor, from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.
- Payment to Dr. Petras for 2021-22 state mandated dental examinations at a cost of $5 per examination.
- The district’s participation in the PSBA policy maintenance program.
- Unpaid days due to extenuating circumstances for Ashley Hall on Sept. 24 (half day) and Oct. 6-8.