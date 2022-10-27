Marion-Center-HS-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Marion Center School District board handled and approved numerous personnel matters in a meeting on Monday night.

Among those matters was the hiring of several new staff members for the district. Ciara Williams was hired as a secondary math teacher at a pro-rated salary of $60,704 as of her start date per the MCAEA contract (Masters +15 Step 6). Paul Hafera was hired as varsity boys’ basketball coach at a salary of $4,950; Greg Pack was hired as the assistant varsity boys’ basketball coach at a salary of $3,400; and Lacie Cook was hired as the head junior high boys’ basketball coach at a salary of $3,150.

