The Marion Center School District board handled and approved numerous personnel matters in a meeting on Monday night.
Among those matters was the hiring of several new staff members for the district. Ciara Williams was hired as a secondary math teacher at a pro-rated salary of $60,704 as of her start date per the MCAEA contract (Masters +15 Step 6). Paul Hafera was hired as varsity boys’ basketball coach at a salary of $4,950; Greg Pack was hired as the assistant varsity boys’ basketball coach at a salary of $3,400; and Lacie Cook was hired as the head junior high boys’ basketball coach at a salary of $3,150.
Several additions were also made to the substitute lists. Madison Gatskie, Terry Orvosh and Lauren Yackuboskey were added as a guest teachers; Krystal Breisch was added as an instructional aide, pending clearances; and Pamela Stadtmiller was added as an LPN. Allison Ball was approved as a contracted bus driver.
Acceptance, with regret, of the retirement notice from third grade Rayne Elementary teacher Reneé Tiesi was approved, effective Oct. 11, 2022. Tiesi retired from the district with 35 years of service.
A resignation, with regret, was also approved. Cally Shouse, a chemistry teacher who has been with the district for 10 years, resigned effective Oct. 13, 2022.
The board also approved Alysia Tautkus-Berry, Shawna Daskivich, Alycia Gottschalk, Lori McCombs, Angela Wolfe, Sheryl Aikens and Tiffany Wells, as district volunteers. Mia Oterson and Paige Repine, pending clearances, were approved as volunteer coaches for girls’ basketball.
Outside of personnel items, the board approved an adjustment of $10,168 less than previously agreed to Combustion Service & Equipment Co. for their agreement for air quality improvements. Also approved were recommended improvements to the baseball field, set to not exceed $6,000.
Other items approved by the board included:
- The Professional Substitute Employees Compensation package.
- An agreement with Catapult learning for services with St. Bernard’s Catholic School and Seeds of Faith Academy.
- Payment to Dr. Petras for 2022-23 state mandated dental examinations for the district at a cost of $5 per examination.
- Unpaid days due to extenuating circumstances for Melissa Brown on Oct. 27 and 28, 2022, as presented.