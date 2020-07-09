In addition to discussion and adoption of the health plan at Monday’s meeting, the Purchase Line school board approved several other agenda items.
Included in these items were the payment of bills for the general fund listed at $350,679.01 and the food service at $65,947.27.
The board also passed the suspension of policies 354, 454 and 554, which involve pre-employment drug, alcohol and substance abuse testing, effective immediately. This policy change was met with approval from all present members with only board member Roy Markle voting against it.
Another item presented was tabled for later discussion. The hiring of a long-term substitute position from Aug. 17, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021, will be readvertised after the hire that had been considered accepted a position elsewhere.
The following items were also approved:
• The hiring of three teachers and a nurse for the Leap Into Learning Summer School Program pending operation of the program.
• The confirmation of Ginger Reesman as a custodial substitute for the 2020-21 school year.
• The hiring of: Steven Woodrow as head boys’ basketball coach; Kelley Goss as head girls’ basketball coach; Jaycelyn Fleming, Brian Goss and Raymond Matko as assistant girls’ basketball coaches; and Mikhala Stover and Karen Woods as assistant volleyball coaches.
• The hiring of Karen Woods as assistant volleyball coach at an entry level salary of $2,000 plus longevity pay of $175.
• The acceptance of the following volunteers for the 2020-21 school year: Robert Ferguson, Raymond Keith and Greg Mahaffey, girls’ basketball, and Joshua Hopkins, athletics, strength conditioning and injury prevention.
The board also accepted the following resolution: “The Purchase Line Board of Education approves the curriculum updates for online and remote learning through Waterfront Learning (WFL) and the platforms it recommends for the 2020-21 school year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All prior motions, policies, resolutions, or parts of motions, policies, or resolutions inconsistent with this approval shall hereby be temporarily repealed, rescinded, replaced, and suspended until this motion is otherwise canceled by this board of school directors.”