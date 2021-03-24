About a dozen people including parents, Saltsburg officials and concerned community members spoke out against a plan to potentially reconfigure the school district during public comment at Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Blairsville-Saltsburg school board.
Directors heard from the Saltsburg mayor, a councilwoman and candidates for the primary election in addition to parents and students.
The reconfiguration plan presented in January during a required public hearing would take Saltsburg students in seventh through 12th grades to Blairsville and would turn Saltsburg Middle/High School into the Southern Indiana County STEAM Academy for district students in 10th through 12th grades.
Saltsburg Mayor Karen Cumberledge said she is “obviously” opposed to the consolidation. She spoke of the history between the two sides of the district, calling it “54 years of fist-pounding, finger-pointing, name-calling animosity from both sides.” She predicted that success of the plan hinges on the number of students in the district remaining the same or growing, and “Saltsburg parents agreeing to play along.”
“Why does anyone on the school board believe, even for a minute, that will happen?” she asked. “Parents from Saltsburg will cyberschool or they will move out of the district. Cyberschool costs the district more than in-person learning.”
“All of this talk has made me see that we have a real problem here,” Cumberledge said later, speaking after a technical issue interrupted her streaming feed.
“I’d like to simply tell the parents of Saltsburg, cyberschool your children. Do it now. Bankrupt this school district. They don’t care about you.”
Jessica Clawson, listed as a candidate in the primary election for Region II, said the plan is reckless, generic and incomplete.
“It has told us what, but it has not told us how,” she said.
She said no information has been released regarding the cost and that the public deserves more information and transparency.
“The school board members do not know the cost of the plan,” she said.
“Every single time the questions have been asked, Mr. Martell responds by saying the cost figures are preliminary and cannot be fully determined until the board votes to move forward. That is not only illogical but also irresponsible.”
Saltsburg Borough Councilwoman Michelle Jesko said to her, this issue is “near and dear to me on many levels.” She said it is the board’s duty to make available “accurate and true numbers” on the cost of reconfiguration and that there are too many “vitally important questions” not being answered.
“The cart is being put before the horse,” Jesko said.
She speculated that the district has the numbers but does not want to share them.
She also asked to board to explore other options, including putting the STEAM Academy on the Blairsville side of the campus for its proximity to WyoTech.
“More options need to be explored before making such crucial decisions,” she said.
She also spoke about the Saltsburg community, saying it will be detrimental to the whole community and will discourage families from moving to the area, causing a decrease in the tax base and real estate value.
Melanie Pantalone, listed as a candidate in the primary for Region III, read from a list of questions answered in email by Martell, saying most of the answers on cost, issuing debt, instruction plans and more were answered as “to be determined.”
She also noted that students’ opinions have not been considered as to if they even want the STEAM Academy.
“How is the board being fiscally responsible in approving a major project and not understanding the full scope, time, materials and cost that it takes to take on a new project?” she asked.
The public comment session lasted about an hour and included concerns for children’s safety with busing and more.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved the following retirement requests for five teachers who have a combined 123 years of service with the district. All are effective at the end of the school year.
• Kimberly Ferguson, reading specialist with the district since February 2009
• Jacqueline Jones, reading specialist with the district since September 1991
• Kevin Lopata, science teacher with the district since August 1991
• Glenn Richards, reading specialist with the district since August 1990
• Douglas Titmus, elementary teacher with the district since August 2001
In other business, the board:
• Will purchase a time and attendance module from Frontline at an initial cost not to exceed $21,086 and a yearly cost of $5,900.
• Approved the 2021-22 calendar, which shows the first day of school for students as Aug. 30 and the last day as May 31, 2022. Board members noted that the calendar goes back to the district’s “half-day Fridays” model.
• Rescinded the resignation request from Regina Geesey, assistant to the superintendent for pupil services, which was approved last month.
• Approved a license with Meraki SM at a yearly cost of $4,584 as a device management system.
• Will purchase 200 Chromebooks in an amount not to exceed $53,366, paid by grant funding.
• Will purchase 141 T-Mobile hotspots, with the devices at no cost to the district and a data plan of $12 a month per device, paid by grant funding.
• Approved the recycling of broken Chromebooks, obsolete lab computers, desktop/laptop computers and other technology devices that are no longer usable by Upcycle, at no cost to the district.
• Approved the following contracted positions: Frank Harsh, district girls’ softball coach, with Brock Harsh as assistant; Marilyn McFarlin, district track and fields, junior high assistant coach; Justin Palmer, Blairsville high school boys’ baseball assistant coach; Mitchel Yard, Saltsburg Saltsburg high school boys’ baseball assistant coach; and Christopher Lyons, BMHS musical director.
• Approved these volunteer positions: Jonathan Bush, district track and field coach; Michael Zukowski, SHS boys baseball coach; and Sabin Fisher and Amy Kukula, Blairsville musical.
• Approved Susan Morris and Edward Dunlap as guest teachers.
• Approved FMLA/Medical Leave two employees identified only by numbers.
• Approved the following requests for conferences and workshops: Patricia Dodson to attend the PA Association for Gifted Education annual conference Nov. 4 and 5 at a cost not to exceed $820; Christopher Lyons to attend the 2021 PMEA Annual In-Service Conference on April 14-17 virtually, at a cost not to exceed $85.
• Approved the purchase of RYOBI ONE Handheld Electrostatic sprayers for disinfection at a cost no more than $20,808.95, paid by grant funding.