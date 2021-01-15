As testimony on the potential closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School continued in a virtual hearing for a second day on Thursday, around 30 more people voiced concerns on the harm it could do to students in Saltsburg and the community.
Hearing officer Dennis Rafferty presided over two more hours of testimony, with parents, children, citizens and business owners pleading to allow students in sixth through 12th grades to remain at SMHS instead of being transported to a combined Blairsville campus.
Participants touched on topics addressed by many on the first day of the hearing, which started Wednesday with a presentation by Superintendent Philip Martell unveiling a plan to convert SMHS to the Southern Indiana County STEAM Academy.
The academy would be open to district students beginning their sophomore year to offer a targeted career path in nine new areas, with an apprenticeship program included.
In the future, there may be potential to open the academy to other districts, Martell said.
On Thursday, those speaking in opposition of the plan questioned features included in a reimagined campus at Blairsville that includes a functioning television studio and Peloton fitness center.
Richelle Nurmi, with five children and one in school, said it’s time to get back to basics, and that the “whole presentation, quite honestly, made my head hurt.”
“These kids need a good education, but they don’t need a yoga room or a Peloton room for Christ’s sake,” she said.
Nurmi also addressed concerns with children being farther away from families, time spent on the bus and a loss of a sense of belonging, saying these issues will lead to a drop in grades and loss of self-esteem.
Nearly a dozen students in various grades at Saltsburg spoke Thursday, addressing the length of bus rides, barriers to participation in extracurricular activities and sports, less time with families and concerns of bullying.
They cited close relationships with teachers and friends as a reason for liking a smaller school.
Emma DiPrimio, a fourth-grader, wrote a speech about how much she loved her smaller school and teachers.
“I like being able to walk down the halls and know who everybody is,” she said. “I can see a kid and know their name.”
She said the size of the school and classes help her to form close relationships with teachers and allow her to talk one-on-one about bullying and drama, or get extra help if needed.
“I love my teachers so much that when I moved from kindergarten to first grade and first grade to second grade I cried because I didn’t want to leave my teachers,” she said. “I’m worried about what will happen to our teachers if we move to a different school.”
Fourth-grader Hunter Baird said he was concerned about having a fair chance to participate in sports, as well as bullying and a long bus ride.
Parent Nate Baird said he thinks the plan is all about benefiting Blairsville.
“We’ve been fighting this off from Blairsville for 15 years now and the only reason is because they want our kids to go there so they get more money to fix up their school,” Baird said. “We don’t want to go there. The only reason we’re having this meeting is because for all these years we had the dominating force on the board … well now, they have the numbers.”
Baird said he thinks the plan is unnecessary and a waste of money.
“We don’t need to do this,” he said. “We don’t need Pelotons in a school. We don’t need a recording studio. You guys don’t need a $400,000 concession stand.”
He suggested the money be used in a better way.
“You’re just trying to make Blairsville more welcome to outsiders,” he said. “You’re trying to bring business into your area. You’re trying to bring kids to your school by wasting millions of dollars on your school, and at the same time you’re sacrificing our kids well-being and killing our community. It’s not right.”
On both nights, some speakers took aim at board President Rick Harper, as well as board conduct in general.
Carrie Minemyer played an audio clip of Harper engaged in heated banter with board member Holly Hall at the Nov. 24 meeting, where they traded barbs on transparency accusations dating to 2016 after Hall questioned why presentations on reconfiguration were moved to committee meetings instead of regular board meetings as originally announced.
“If we barely know about it, how is the public to know about it?” Hall asked Harper on Nov. 24. Harper replied that it is “perfectly legal” to have presentations in public committee meetings, and said the items were put on the agenda 24 hours in advance of the meetings.
“So yes, we’re moving forward with something you don’t like,” Harper replied that night. “And the fact that you’re not in the majority angers you. Well, buckle up, buttercup. It’s going to be a long ride.”
“So that’s what you want us to tell our children?” Minemyer asked after the clip finished. “’Buckle up, buttercup? You’re up for a long ride?’”
She expressed concern for the school board’s level of professionalism: “It’s not right,” she said.
A parent of two children with individualized education plans, Minemyer said things are already difficult for them and that being in the smaller Saltsburg setting allows for their participation in sports.
“Different children are going to be picked,” she said of what would happen if the students merge. It’s not going to be fair to any children with a 504 plan or IEP. These children need to be able to grow … that’s not going to happen.”
Sherry Basile, of Conemaugh Township, noted the district’s recent history of turnover in administration.
“The business part of the district, as a whole, is failing,” she said. “It is failing the students, the taxpayers and the communities we live in. How are taxpayers supposed to believe that the consolidation is going to slow the declining enrollment or improve the education that our children receive?
“This district has not had a stable administration for the past several years. There has been a constant turnover of some of the most important positions to the district, the business manager and the superintendent. This is no disrespect to the current business manager and superintendent, who both were just hired in the past several months.”
She also expressed concern over the board’s conduct and urged PDE to investigate to see the “apparent and obvious unilateral thought process.”
Julie Dunmire said closing SMHS would remove the “heart” of the community. She wondered about the effects it would have on senior citizens who would no longer be able to attend school functions just minutes away and may not be able to travel to Blairsville.
Others noted the district that the board’s reputation and uncertainty in the district may be causing the decline and deterring people from moving to the area.
A handful of people over both nights questioned if the closure would stop at SMHS or continue down the road with Saltsburg Elementary School.
Many again said their children would attend cyberschool instead of traveling to Blairsville, putting a financial hardship on the district.
In total, around 70 people spoke at the hearing, with additional written comments submitted with the report.
There were 15 exhibits to be entered as part of the record:
• The resolution to schedule the public hearing
• The legal notice published in local newspapers
• Email correspondence with PDE regarding the virtual format of the hearing
• A court opinion from May 2007 approving a previous consolidation plan
• A BSSD consolidation report from March 2017
• The Petrarca Plan, from 2017, which looked at deconsolidating the district
• A Joint State School Study from 2017
• A report by Dr. Charles Koren on reconfiguration from February 2020
• Facilities study
• Transportation study
• Finance feasibility study
• Curriculum/instruction study
• Martell’s presentation from Wednesday
The hearing was closed at 7:23 p.m. after being held over two days, with the stipulation that additional items sent digitally by midnight would also be included. The report from the hearing will be considered public record and the full record will be provided to the board for consideration as soon as transcription is complete.
There is now a required 90-day waiting period before the board can vote on a closure.