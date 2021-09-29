The River Valley school board on Tuesday named David Marshall as director of finance and operations.
His appointment was approved on a vote of 6-3, with directors Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Connie Constantino, Mary Whitfield, Anthony “Tim” Canzano and Holly Gibson in favor, and Beverly Caranese, Holly Hall and Linda Brown opposed.
For the position, Marshall will receive a beginning salary of $100,000, “pending all documents by the solicitor,” according to the motion.
In August, Marshall had been named acting director of finance and operations at a salary of $97,730 as the board accepted the resignation of Frank Ayato, business manager, effective Aug. 17.
On the same vote, the board named Constance Gizzi as assistant director of finance and operations at a rate of $70,000, prorated to Aug. 17.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from parents who voiced concerns on the state mask mandate and asked the board to stop requiring masks for students, citing issues with breathing, health concerns and more.
• Hired Barb Mehalov as a consultant for the Comprehensive Plan for the district in an amount not to exceed $24,000, paid by grant funding.
• Approved an addendum with Twisted Computing for managing and supporting the district’s camera servers, camera software, camera infrastructure and camera installation at a one-time cost of $34,000 for the existing life of the contract.
• Will purchase 150 laptops, from CDW, for no more than $124,000, paid by grant funding.
• Hired Larissa Csanyi as Student Information Systems administrator at the rate of $60,000 per year, as an Act 93 position.
• Hired John H. Lizza of Professional Real Estate Appraisal Services Inc. for real estate appraisal services in connection with tax assessment appeals filed in the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas. Rates will be $3,900 to complete and prepare appraisal reports and an hourly rate of $125 for trial prep services and $250 per hour for testimony at trial if needed.
• Approved a three-year agreement with ARIN IU28 for SchoolCast services, at a total rate of $809.01, which includes a 5 percent discount.
• Approved an agreement with ChannelBound LLC for Affordable Care Act services.
• Approved a proposal from TSA Consulting Group for the 403(b) & 457(b) plan administration services, at no cost.
• Approved a three-year agreement with Waste Management Service.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Smith Bus Co. for a new rate format.
• Renewed Nearpod for $12,375, paid by grant funding.
• Renewed Reading Eggs for $2,800.
• Renewed Mathseeds, from 3P Learning, for $4,140.
• Will purchase Acer & Lenovo power adapters, from CDW, for $1,800, paid by grant funding.
• Approved a three-year subscription to Screencastify in the total amount of $23,625, which includes a 10 percent discount, paid by grant funding.
• Approved a three-year agreement of NWEA MAP Growth Assessments, in an amount not to exceed a total of $33,962, paid by grant funding.
• Will purchase professional development from EdInsight, at a cost no more than $2,500, paid by grant funding.
• Renewed Discovery Streaming, from ARIN IU28, for $1,133.82.
• Approved the Sociology CIHS Course.
• Approved a three-year agreement of ALEKS Math, in an amount not to exceed $34,020 for the total agreement.
• Approved the 2021-22 River Valley Cyber Academy Handbook.
• Approved an Affiliation Agreement with IUP, for IUP Educators & Clinicians field experience 2021-22.
• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Pennsylvania State Police and River Valley School District.
• Approved the 2021-22 Student Assistance Program Agreement with the Community Guidance Center of Indiana to provide services.
• Approved the resignation of Lisa Mazey, nurses aide, effective Sept. 10.
• Hired the following professional staff: Katie Deglau, secondary art/STEAM teacher; and Janelle Williams, school nurse.
• Hired the following district support staff: Lucas Palmer, full-time custodian; Olivia Hilty, full-time paraprofessional for cyber/media; Felicia Rowley, full-time paraprofessional for BES; and Ashley Stiffler, part-time cafeteria worker.
• Hired the following for security at extracurricular activities for $20 per hour: Dale Burkett, Harold Lockard, Charles Westover, Charles Zelesky, Matthew Forni and William Robinson.
• Approved memorandums of understanding for the district’s unions to reflect the name change.
• Hired the following supplemental contracted position for the 2021-22 school year: Christian Kampas, technology integrator at RVMHS, and Jenley Schillow, technology integrator, Blairsville Elementary School.
• Approved the resignations of Cassidy Pytash, social worker/home school visitor, and Megan Rokiscsak, cafeteria worker.
• Approved the following substitutes: Rachel Kollar, pre-K to fourth grade; Tracey Hays, art; Jennifer Shirley, elementary, reading specialist; and Marcia Andrews and Susan Crawford, school nurses.
• Hired the following as long-term substitute teachers, at a pro-rated salary of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year, with agreed upon benefits: Rachel Kollar, Blairsville Elementary School, and Tracey Hays, Blairsville campus.
• Recognized the River Valley Jr. Wrestling Boosters as an organization that supports the district.
• Approved for fifth-grade Saltsburg students to visit Fort Necessity National Park in Farmington on Thursday and to Fort Ligonier on Oct. 21 at no cost to the district.
• Approved a flooring proposal for Saltsburg Elementary School Library, from Blairsville Floor Covering, in an amount not to exceed $13,600, paid by capital projects fund.
• Approved a proposal for Signs of Excellence Inc. for the roadside sign at the Saltsburg campus, in an amount not to exceed $4,702, paid by capital projects fund.
• Approved a proposal by T. Richards Fine Home Painting for the second floor hallways and stairwell walls, etc., for the River Valley Middle School and the River Valley High School in an amount not to exceed $12,600, paid by the capital projects fund.