The River Valley school board voted 5 to 4 on Tuesday to advance plans for a new athletic complex and fields for the district.
Directors Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino and Mary Whitfield voted in favor to hire Remington & Vernick Engineers to provide a concept design for no more than $25,000 for the complex and fields.
Members Beverly Caranese, Nathan Baird, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone voted against the motion.
The concept design will be paid for from the capital projects fund.
The board in November authorized the same engineer to perform a feasibility study at a cost of no more than $37,440 regarding the construction of a football stadium.
Representatives from Remington & Vernick attended a Building and Grounds committee meeting with board members Jan. 12, showing options for the athletic complex near the Blairsville campus.
The board on Tuesday did not discuss the potential location or other details.
Baird questioned if the land where the complex would go was still being donated to the district, or if it was being purchased.
Harper responded that land acquisition is not discussed in public, but said there “might’ve been a change in plans.”
Earlier in the meeting, he noted the district was in discussion with a landowner, a topic that would be discussed during an executive session.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved a resolution to not raise taxes above the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Act I index, set at 4.7 percent by the state.
• Transferred $500,000 from the cafeteria fund to the general fund from the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• Approved the LERTA Resolution for the Burrell Township Tax Abatement, offering tax exemptions in Burrell Township on improvements to any residential, commercial or mixed-use properties or an new or commercial construction. The resolution covers 10 years, starting with 100 percent exemption the first year, and going down by 10 percent each year until the exemption is terminated.
• Appointed Canzano as representative and the business manager and Harper as alternates to the Tax Collection Committee for an appointment beginning January 1 to Dec. 31.
• Will purchase of 450 Chromebooks. Of those, 400 will be purchased for no more than $125,524 (to be paid/reimbursed by the Emergency Connectivity Fund at no cost to the district) and 50 Chromebooks, at a cost not to exceed $15,690 (to be paid by the district Technology budget).
• Will purchase of spare parts for Chromebooks, in an amount not to exceed $5,810, to be paid by the district technology budget.
• Approved the subscription of PA-Educator, through Allegheny Intermediate Unit, at a pro-rated cost of $1,150 from December to June 30.
• Will purchase public performance licensing from Movie Licensing USA in a yearly amount of $1,369.
• Will purchase Captivate Podcast Aggregator in an amount not to exceed $204 annually.
• Approved two additional supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year for sponsors for the middle school student council at a prorated salary of $993.50 per sponsor.
• Approved the resignation request of employee #1861, effective Friday, and authorized the administration to post and/or advertise the vacancy if necessary.
• Approved non-professional resignation requests for Larry Libengood, second shift custodian, effective Jan. 18; and Dee Carr, cafeteria worker, effective Monday.
• Hired Lisa Anderson as school psychologist at a rate of $90,000, as an Act 93 position, with a start date determined upon release from current employer.
• Hired the following professional staff, in accordance with the RVEA bargaining unit contract: Heather Hartmann, STEAM coordinator, instructional 1/step 3, at a salary of $52,400, effective upon release of current employer; and Jessica Patterson, BES special education teacher, instructional 1/step 1, at a salary of $50,420.
• Hired the following support staff employees, pending all necessary paperwork and start date pending release of current employer: Jesse Houser, full-time maintenance; Steven Siko, part-time school police officer, beginning rate of $20 per hour; and Vince Skillings, full-time security and youth mentor, beginning rate of $18.50 per hour, paid by Safe Schools Grant.
• Approved a contract with AVEANNA Healthcare Educational Services to provide assistance to district school nurses through the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the following list of professional staff members to serve as mentors/facilitators for newly hired staff, for the 2021-22 school year, at a stipend of $375 for mentors and $200 for facilitators: Melissa Milanak (½ year facilitator) for Tracey Hays and Heather Hartmann; Jessica George (½ year mentor) for Jessica Patterson; Kelsey Dietrich (½ year mentor) for Deborah Smith; and Matt Nicely (mentor) for Emily Muffit.
• Hired Nevin Saylor as a long-term substitute music teacher starting Feb. 1, to work through Precision HR, at a pro-rated salary of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year.
• Approved Darren Studnicki as junior high track and field coach.
• Approved the following volunteer coaches: Kevin Smith, girls’ basketball, and Shelby Oswald, girls’ softball.
• Approved the retirement request of Caroline Curran, SES Paraprofessional who has been with the district for 22 years, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
• Will use Precision HR Solutions Inc. to furnish support staff substitutes, beginning Feb. 7 at an hourly rate of $12.
• Recognized the River Valley Boys Basketball Boosters as an official organization supporting the students of the district.
• Designated Katherine Monko and Richard Schillow as additional truancy officers.
• Will purchase FMX Software for maintenance inventory and work slips, in an amount not to exceed $3,000.
• Will purchase a Wolverine 850 Side-by-Side from Ebensburg Yamaha at a cost not to exceed $11,268.
• Approved the following proposals regarding the district’s cyber academy: TP Electric & Power for renovation services, not to exceed $6,085; Steve Shusko Masonry for renovation services, not to exceed $2,300, James Farbarik Plumbing for renovation services, not to exceed $2,900; and Blairsville Floor Covering for renovation services, not to exceed $5,200. All will be paid by ESSER III grant funding.