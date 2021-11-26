The River Valley School board on Tuesday hired The DT Firm to study reapportionment options for redistricting.
The DT Firm will present three to five suggested options to the board and fees are not to exceed $30,000, according to the motion, which passed 6 to 3.
Directors Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Mary Whitfield, Holly Gibson, Anthony “Tim” Canzano and Connie Constantino voted in favor, with Holly Hall, Linda Brown and Beverly Caranese opposed.
Harper said he presented the idea during a committee meeting, based on results of the 2020 census and a population shift.
Harper said the company would come back with proposals, which would be voted on by the board. After that, it would be necessary to take the proposal to the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas for approval.
Also on Tuesday, the board named Holly Rougeaux as assistant superintendent with a five-year agreement ending Nov. 23, 2026. Her salary information was not immediately available.
The district also approved Dr. Mitchel Nickols as a consultant for the district program of diversity and inclusion in an amount not to exceed $19,600, paid by grant funding.
The board also hired Remington & Vernick Engineers for a feasibility study for a football stadium in Blairsville. The study cost is not to exceed $37,440 and will be paid by capital funds.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Voted to upgrade the intercom system to the administration entrance. Work will be performed by Hideaway Cable in an amount not to exceed $1,900.
• Approved the application to become a member of the AASA’s Learning 2025 Network in an amount not to exceed $14,000.
• Approved PowerSchool training for the SIS Administrator and one additional person in an amount not to exceed $2,500, paid by ESSER III grant funding.
• Hired Tracey Hays as a secondary art teachers with a salary of $68,569.
• Approved the following substitutes: Jessica Patterson, grades PreK-4 and Special Education PreK-8; and Deborah Smith, grades PreK-4.
• Hired the following long-term substitutes at a pro-rated salary of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year, with agreed upon benefits: Jessica Patterson, Blairsville Elementary School, and Deborah Smith, Saltsburg Elementary School. Both positions are to the end of the school year.
• Hired Kyle Sivak as a full-time custodian.
• Approved Patricia Dodson as drama director and Pete Morcheid as a volunteer for junior high wrestling.
• Accepted the resignation of Linzi Strong as a mentor for the 2021-22 school year, effective Dec. 23.
• Accepted the resignation of Kelley Deslauriers, autism support/life skills, effective Tuesday and subject to release by River Valley not to exceed 60 days.
• Will reorganize at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The board also set dates for regular and committee meetings.
In 2022, regular meetings are set for Jan. 25, Feb. 24, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.
Board meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in the River Valley High School Auditorium.
Committee meetings are set for Jan. 20, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. Committee meetings are at 5:30 p.m. in the River Valley High School Auditorium.
• Recognized the Saltsburg Olympians Boosters as an official organization.
• Will allow Abigail Pazak to participate on the Derry Area High School’s diving team for the 2020-2021 school year as a representative of River Valley High School.