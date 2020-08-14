The board hired Autumn Vay as food service director, effective Wednesday, at a salary of $54,000 and approved a contract through June 30, 2023, between the district and Vay.
The appointment is subject to successful completion of a one-year probationary period.
Vay succeeds Susan McLoughlin, who retired following the 2019-20 school year.
In other business, the directors:
• Accepted retirement notices from cafeteria worker Natalina Brown, retroactive to June 6, and from elementary health assistant Patricia Pavolko, effective Sept. 2.
• Approved a five-year agreement with Play On! Sports for use of Pixellot System equipment and the broadcast of Homer-Center high school football and basketball games on the NFHS Network for a one-time fee of $2,500.
• Approved the purchase of 15 classroom Meeting Owls from Shi International at a cost of $14,100.
The company requires the district to allow 10 to 12 weeks lead time for delivery.
• Authorized the administration to grant up to two internships to graduate level students in instructional design at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for up to 40 hours a week this fall at no cost to the district.
The instructional design interns would provide professional development, technical support and project development assistance to faculty and staff at Homer-Center Elementary School under supervision of Holly Rougeaux and Bethany Gardner.
• Ratified an agreement with Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County to provide child and adolescent partial hospitalization services for 2020-21 at $40 per day per student.
• Approved a contract with Ignite Education Solutions for use of The Learning Lamp program at the school district for homebound instruction staff and special education services a maximum cost of $7.548.75 for the school year.