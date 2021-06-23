The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board hired a new principal for Blairsville Elementary School at a special meeting Tuesday.
The board voted 8-0 to hire Kara Gardner, an assistant principal at Derry Grandview Elementary School. Board member Holly Hall was absent.
Gardner will earn a beginning salary of $100,000 and is expected to start July 1.
Prior to working in Derry, board President Rick Harper said she was a guidance counselor in the Homer-Center School District.
“She came highly recommended,” Harper said after the meeting. “We’re very excited to have her and look forward to working with her.”
Gardner replaces Amy Citeroni, who retired.
The board also filled more supplemental positions for the new River Valley School District, a renaming that takes effect July 1.
The following individuals were approved:
• Geoffrey Dixon, assistant athletic director/game manager
• Justin Kulik, strength and conditioning coach
• Greg Kaylor, data liaison
• Tim Frassenei, golf assistant
• Kayla Gunder, varsity volleyball assistant coach
• Kassidy Richards and Arianna Tripodis, cheerleading assistants
• Sarah Anderson, junior high cheerleading head coach
• Alyssa Pompelia, junior high cheerleading assistant coach
• Glenn Richards, Ben Furman and Bill Petro, varsity football assistants
• Dan Vresilovic, junior high head football coach
• Don Pierce, junior high assistant football coach
• Tim Frassenei, James Meighan, Jason Miller and Ab Dettorre, volunteer football coaches
• Karen Magalich and Laura Thompson, Student Council co-advisers
• Scott Stuchal, head wrestling coach
• Bryan Gould, assistant wrestling coach
In other business, the board:
• Will allow the public to return to school board meetings in July. Harper said members of the public will be able to attend meetings in person, and meetings will remain available for streaming online as well. Directors encouraged those who might attend meetings in person to wear a mask if unvaccinated.
• Heard the district intends to bring students back in person for a regular school year in the fall, with face coverings being optional.
• Hired Courtney Rizer as a confidential secretary with a start date determined upon the release from current employer. Her beginning salary will be $42,000.
• Approved a proposal from Sport Floors Inc. to install new volleyball sleeves and plates for the Blairsville High School gymnasium, at a cost not to exceed $16,818.
• Hired Katie Shaw for summer custodial/maintenance.