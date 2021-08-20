The Homer-Center school district hired a new food service director at a meeting Thursday, in a position that will be shared with another school district.
Vicki Malin was hired as food service director, with a salary of $63,500.
Her salary will be shared equally by Homer-Center and Purchase Line School District, said Curt Whitesel, superintendent.
Whitesel said the sharing of services was originally discussed in the spring when he was contacted by Purchase Line Superintendent Shawn Ford on the possibility.
The move is part of a movement toward partnering on services as much as possible, Ford said.
Also regarding food service, the board tabled a motion to purchase cafeteria tables from Decker Inc. in the amount of $12,878.85 using ESSER II funds for the elementary school.
The board wanted more time to consider options for tables, including purchasing a different table style for the high school and moving those current tables to the elementary level, where some are warped.
The “pod” style of tables in the high school, with attached seats, could be better for the younger students, board President Michael Bertig explained. Members will consider other styles better suited for older students to possibly replace those.
In other business, the board:
• Approved increases to the Senior Tax Exemption Program. The new hourly rate is $11 with a tax credit up to $1,320.
• Approved the residential structure of commercial building tax abatement program.
• Approved the single audit report for the year ending June 30, 2020, prepared by Ronald C. McCrory, CPA, LLC.
• Hired Courtney Scherf as a secondary art teacher effective by the end of September at a starting salary of $65,877 at Step 1 of the Masters scale.
• Approved a list of supplemental contracts and substitutes.
• Approved the following as volunteer football coaches: Joe Iezzi, Don Mester, Dave Cook, John Cook, Matt Rodkey, Stephen McLoughlin and Mike Arone.
• Approved FMLA leave for Casey Carnahan for up to 12 weeks.
• Hired John Miller as an armed safety and security officer.
• Approved Carly Janik (Maholic) and Chelsea Palmer as volunteer cross-country coaches.
• Approved tuition agreements for three students attending New Story.
• Approved a list of field trips.
• Approved use of the following: the high school cafeteria for student council on Oct. 9 for the homecoming dance; Memorial Field for Bears football games on Sunday and Sept. 4 and 25 from 2 to 10 p.m. for the Homer City Athletic Boosters; the football concession stand for the HC Band Boosters; and use of areas for the Pre-K Counts orientation Wednesday at the elementary school; use of high school and elementary gyms for a junior high volleyball tournament from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 2; and Memorial Field for the Homer City Area Boosters for a pep rally at 5 p.m. Friday for football.
• Approved bus routes, drivers and spare drivers.
• Tabled accepting the superintendent’s annual evaluation in order to allow more time for response.
• Approved replacing carpet in the kindergarten area at a cost of $11,003.20 from NorthEastern Solutions.
• Approved a proposal from Ronald C. McCrory for the 2020-21 audit at a cost of $12,875, an increase of $375.
• Approved the following parent volunteers for band: Karen Marshall, Adam Marshall, Jeremy Lee, Meriann Lee and Kristina Andrei, and the following pending clearances: Makenzie Arone, Katie Burgess, Kim Bush, Abby Novak, Elizabeth Longwell and Chris Burgess.
• Accepted the resignation of Mike Arone as an assistant football and girls’ basketball coach and will allow him to continue as a volunteer.
• Accepted the resignation of Helena Dadson, elementary learning support teacher, effective Oct. 1.
• Accepted the resignation of Heather Klingensmith, paraprofessional, retroactive to Aug. 6.
• Approved Janie Howard as a long-term substitute at the elementary level.
• Approved a letter of agreement between the district at the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. for the SAP program.
• Approved an agreement with Montgomery County Intermediate Unite 23 for the second year of the P2G Middle School Success: Path to Graduation program.
• Approved new uniforms for the girls’ basketball program.
• Approved revisions to the elementary handbook.
• Approved Maggie McLoughlin as a volunteer girls’ basketball coach.
• Hired Brigid McCracken as an elementary teacher at a salary of $59,382 at the Step 1 Level Masters rate, effective Monday.
• Hired Laura Root as a daily as a daily afternoon floating substitute teacher.
• Hired Nick Raymond as an assistant football coach at the current supplemental salary of $2,629.03.
• Approved an agreement with Southwood Hospital for student services.
• Approved the PIIC Consortium through ARIN IU 28 for continued professional learning and networking through the Pennsylvania Institute for Instructional Coaching. The cost is $500 per district, paid by ESSER II funds.
• Approved for representatives attend PIIC training sessions at ARIN IU 28 as well as the Thinking Through the Pencil programs at Allegheny IU 3.