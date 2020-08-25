The Indiana Area School District will tap emergency cash to hire temporary teachers for spread-out elementary school classrooms for the start of the school year.
To give time for elementary students to be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, the school day will start 15 minutes earlier each morning, school officials decided Monday.
Student arrival times will be set for 7:30 a.m. in the secondary schools and 8:20 a.m. in the elementary schools.
The school board also formally allowed fall athletic programs to continue as planned, but with an eye toward expected recommendations this week from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL), of which the Indiana Indians are a member.
The district is on track to welcome students to classes — some in the buildings, some online, some through the district’s IDEAL cyber school — on the day after Labor Day. So far, the pandemic response plan for reopening the educational process, as adjusted last week, remains in place.
“We just want to remind everyone that their cooperation with our plan is absolutely essential. We need, as a district, to surrender to the mandate that we are given, and follow that to the best of our ability,” Superintendent Michael Vuckovich told the board and an online audience numbering more than 60. “Our plan is fragile but the more people that comply with those orders and expectations, the more likely we’re able to stay open and make sure our kids are in school each day.
“This also applies to sports. We want to make sure people understand at this point, whatever decision this board makes on sports; it’s always good when we’re following the rules in that. And at this time, we don’t know what decision is going to come down as far as spectators and we will meet that when it comes. And when we do, we’ll be sure to explain that.”
Curriculum director Robert Heinrich said the district’s ad hoc Athletics and Extracurricular Health and Safety Oversight Team has been monitoring the ongoing changes in recommendations, rules and advice from statewide authorities and making necessary adjustments to make sure the district’s plans follow suit, including the implications for student athletes.
“After the PIAA decision on Friday to move sports forward, we met today to discuss how that affected us. We have a few more meetings this week — the WPIAL meeting (today), the football meeting Thursday,” Heinrich said. “At the last board meeting, we approved sports to continue up to this board meeting. Seeing no reason to take any other course of action, we are recommending that we continue sports as scheduled, moving forward.
“But tomorrow we’ll closely watch the situation with the teams and in our community, and with full disclosure; we have to follow the rules to the letter, from the coaches to the players. Everybody has to be following all the rules in order for us to provide this opportunity.”
The board unanimously approved the indefinite continuation of all athletic and extracurricular activities in compliance with the district’s health and safety plan for after-school activities. Board members Tamie Blank, Cinda Brode, Thomas Harley, Terry Kerr, Tamara Leeper, Ute Lowery and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro — who ran the meeting as vice president, in absence of the board president — all voted in favor. President Walter Schroth and director Barbara Barker were absent.
To help manage the displacement of some elementary school students from their main classrooms, as part of the district’s plan to give the youngest students the greatest possible in-school classroom instruction while maintaining social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus, the board hired seven long-term substitute teachers to begin their classroom preparations today.
Vuckovich said those hired to the substitute positions have worked for the district as substitute teachers or in part-time roles in the past: Natalie Deck, Angela Frontino, Cindy Lee, Carly Steffenino, Chandler Toman and Allyssa Millen, each at $247.93 a day, and Heather Miller, at $319.08 a day.
In all, they would be paid $1,806.66 a day — or a total of $81,300 for the first nine weeks of school through Nov. 9.
They could be kept on for the entire school year, as the pandemic response plan may require, district officials said.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the district could pay the teachers from funds reserved in the 2020-21 budget to handle such unexpected emergency costs.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Nicola Smith as a full-time elementary school teacher beginning today at an annual salary of $54,724.
• Hired Nicole Decker as the assistant business manager beginning today at an annual salary of $45,050 prorated to the number of days worked in the fiscal year.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Alternative Community Resource Program for behavior support services for students.
• Ratified a series of revisions to the student Attendance, Behavioral Guidelines and Discipline Policy Handbook. In discussion, administrators said the handbook puts emphasis on the availability of remediation programs — for example, the Smokeless Saturday program for students caught using tobacco products or vaping on school grounds — as methods to erase legal sanctions and prevent future violations of laws and policies.
• Hired Scott Shirley as an administrative assistant, effective today, at $13 an hour subject to a 90-day probation period.
• Named Tamara Collazzo as an assistant girl’s soccer coach for a stipend of $2,702 for the season.
• Agreed to add 15 minutes of paid time for elementary school para-educators’ schedule at the start of each work day, because of the addition of 15 minutes to the student day to allow time for pandemic symptom checks as students arrive for school.
• Granted a leave of absence to librarian Marquetta Pisarcik for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved a contract with Dunkel Roofing Company to repair the roof of East Pike Elementary School at an estimated cost of $12,500. The agreement earmarks $2,000 to take care of any additional work found to be necessary after workers begin the project.
• Heard Cuccaro’s report on behalf of the Audit & Finance Committee that the district ought to put on hold any other maintenance projects, except for emergency needs, due to the slow economy.
“We’re in hard times,” she cautioned the board. “We have to get by the best we can.”
The board’s next scheduled business meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 14, six days after the planned start of classes for the new school year.