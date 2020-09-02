HOMER CITY — The borough council on Tuesday paid silent tribute to Gina Marana Lehman, a member of council who died Thursday following a year-long fight against cancer, and scheduled a meeting later this month to decide on a successor to fill her seat.
Lehman, 46, was elected to a four-year term on the Homer City Borough governing board in November, but the resident chosen to replace her only will serve until the November 2021 municipal election when party candidates would compete to fill the two remaining years of the term.
Council members said interested borough residents should submit letters of interest before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21. The council will meet at 7 p.m. to fill the vacant seat.
After opening the monthly business meeting with a moment of silence in her memory, council voted to donate $50 each to the community groups that Lehman supported: Quota International and The American Red Cross.
In other business:
• Police Chief Anthony Jellison said no spectators will be permitted in the vicinity of Memorial Stadium during Homer-Center High School football games this fall. The arrangement is a reversal of the announcement in early August that parents of players would be permitted to watch the games from their cars parked on Harrison and Lincoln streets.
Instead, Jellison told council — following a 25-minute executive session for “personnel, public safety and preparedness” reasons — that the streets would be closed to all traffic and that pedestrians would not be permitted to congregate along the fences to view the games.
The parking lot at the pool in Memorial Park would be reserved for game referees, reporters and others working in connection with the games.
“Police will enforce all traffic restrictions,” Jellison said. Officers will break up all gatherings, and should pedestrians refuse to disperse, “police action will be taken,” he said.
The Wildcats open their home season on Sept. 18.
• Council voted to permit the Homer-Center PTA to use Floodway Park to show movies for students in kindergarten through sixth grade on Fridays while weather permits. Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr. presented the request on behalf of PTA leader Thomas Dessell, and said the group would keep attendance at fewer than 250 people.
• Council agreed to Iezzi’s request, as an officer of Homer City Volunteer Fire Company, to close Church Street in front of the fire station between Rose Alley and Filbert Street from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, to assure safety of pedestrians in the area who would partake of the fire company’s soft ice cream concession stand and the offerings of food truck vendors who assemble in the “firemen’s field” across from the firehall.
Iezzi said the Fire Station Creamery ice cream stand and food truck service has been earning strong patronage from communities outside Homer City and that the program would continue until the end of October.
• Council heard reports from Secretary Karen Valyo and Manager Rob Nymick that the state’s allocation of liquid fuels tax money for the borough has been cut by almost 10 percent. The borough would receive about $54,150 for local road maintenance in 2021 and $3,400 for maintenance of certain state-owned streets under the turnback program.
• Valyo also told council that the borough would be required to pay $93,183 into the police pension fund for 2020.
• Nymick reported that the borough has begun negotiations with Waste Management Inc. for a renewal of the municipal waste collection agreement that expires in February.