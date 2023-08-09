The United School District board of directors, in a 5-2 vote, removed board member Hunter Overdorff from his positions as finance committee chairperson and legislative chairperson during a regular board meeting Tuesday.
Both Overdorff and board member James McCloskey voted against the motion to remove Overdorff from his positions. Board members James Fry and Wayne Waugh were absent from Tuesday’s board meeting and did not vote.
Board President Eric Matava said the reason the board voted to remove Overdorff from his finance committee and legislative chairperson positions was discussed during an Aug. 1 work session meeting that Overdorff did not attend.
“It was brought to the board’s attention that Hunter Overdorff was inappropriately sharing confidential personnel information with a neighboring school district,” Matava said. “The board determined his actions call into question his judgment, his ability to adhere to PSBA principles for governance and leadership and his willingness to put the interests of United School District first. As a result, the board no longer had confidence in his ability to serve in these roles.”
The confidential personnel information Overdorff shared had to do with another item of business the board approved Tuesday, according to Overdorff — the hiring of former board member Donald Bowers as director of education at a salary of $102,000. The motion to hire Bowers passed 6-1, with Overdorff voting “no.”
Bowers resigned from the United school board in July to apply for the district’s director of education position, requesting a salary of $105,000, according Overdorff. Bowers ended up accepting United’s director of education position at a salary of $102,000 but simultaneously accepted another position at Indiana Area School District, according to Overdorff.
The Indiana Area school board hired Bowers as operational principal “assigned to serve the junior high, Eisenhower and Horace Mann as needed, at a salary of $105,000” at the district’s July 17 voting meeting.
Unaware that United’s interest in hiring Bowers was confidential, Overdorff reached out to an associate at Indiana Area School District to ask if the district knew Bowers would be leaving them for a position with United, Overdorff said.
“After the board reached out to Mr. Bowers, and he accepted the position with United, he simultaneously accepted the position of operational principal at Indiana Area School District,” Overdorff said. “I then contacted an associate at Indiana Area School District, (board member) Jim Shaffer, and discussed with him whether he was aware this individual was accepting a position at United.”
Overdorff said a July 14 email by United superintendent Richard Lucas outlining Bowers’ acceptance to the director of education position was not marked as confidential, so he thought the information was public.
“At this point, I was not aware any of this information was confidential,” Overdorff said. “The email we got from our superintendent, Dr. Rick Lucas, outlining Mr. Bowers’ acceptance of the offer ... did not have a confidentiality notice on it. Generally, (emails containing confidential information) will have a confidentiality notice, but this one did not.”
Overdorff said he was surprised when he saw the board was voting to remove him from his roles as finance committee and legislative chairperson during Tuesday’s meeting. He said he was unable to attend the Aug. 1 work session meeting where board members discussed his removal, and the topic never appeared on the work session agenda, so he was taken aback when he saw the topic on Tuesday’s voting meeting agenda.
Overdorff said no board members contacted him or asked him to resign from his positions, but Matava said board vice president Dan Henning reached out to Overdorff several times by text and phone to tell him that his removal would be discussed during the Aug. 1 work session meeting. Matava said Overdorff’s removal was not added to the work session agenda because the topic was discussed during executive session due to the confidential personnel information involved.
“I will say that I respect the vote of the board of directors,” Overdorff said. “I will continue to advocate for the constituents of Brush Valley and Buffington townships and the students and taxpayers of United School District and Indiana County.”
In a 5-2 vote Tuesday, with Overdorff and McCloskey voting “no,” the United school board appointed Henning to take over the legislative chairperson position and board member Arraon Conway to serve as finance committee chairperson.
In other news Tuesday, the United school board passed a number of items of business, including:
- Authorizing the Blacklick Valley Athletic Director/trainer and the Blacklick Valley team physicians to treat United School District athletes requiring medical attention at a team event.
- Renewing the one-year agreement with PowerSchool for license and subscription fees in the amount of $16,303.02.
- Approving the letter of agreement from the Ignite Education Solutions, a division of The Learning Lamp, to provide Title I instructional services in reading and math for qualifying non-public students enrolled at Cambria County Christian School in Johnstown, in the amount of $1,893.00 for the 2023-24 school year.
- Appointing Jean Dumm to the supplemental position of media coordinator for the 2023-24 school year at $1,259 in extra pay.
- Appointing Jerry Matava to the supplemental position of high school social studies department head for the 2023-24 school year at $2,033.93 in extra pay.
- Appointing Lori Gilbert to the supplemental position of high school communications department head for the 2023-24 school year at $731.40 in extra pay.
- Appointing Jennifer Buchkovich to the supplemental position of high school math department head for the 2023-24 school year at $703 in extra pay.
- Appointing Brian Manges to the supplemental position of high school science department head for the 2023-24 school year at $731.40 in extra pay.
- Appointing Becky McLaughlin to the supplemental position of high school specials team leader for the 2023-24 school year at $1,091.42 in extra pay.
- Appointing Marci Beyer to the supplemental position of elementary school specials team leader for the 2023-24 school year at $753.34 in extra pay.
- Appointing Megan Swanson to the supplemental position of elementary school communications department head for the 2023-24 school year at $675.70 in extra pay.
- Appointing Tara Fabbri to the supplemental position of elementary and high school special education department head for the 2023-24 school year at $675.70 in extra pay.
- Appointing Kathleen Whitcomb to the supplemental position of elementary school science department head for the 2023-24 school year at $731.40 in extra pay.
- Appointing Susan Garaventa to the supplemental position of elementary school math department head for the 2023-24 school year at $853.29 in extra pay.
- Appointing Kelli Griffith to the supplemental position of elementary school social studies department head for the 2023-24 school year at $662.44 in extra pay.
- Appointing Christina Worthington to the supplemental position of head Jr. High girls basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year at $2,736 in extra pay.
- Hiring Naomi Rupert as an elementary school librarian with an annual salary of $54,096.
- Hiring Donald Bowers as director of education at the annual salary of $102,000, pending release from employment by his current employer.
- Hiring LeAnn Dishong as an elementary teacher at a salary of $53,096.
- Accepting the resignation, with regret, due to retirement, of employee No. 496 from her position of custodian after 35.5 years of service at the district.
- Appointing Paul Berezansky to the supplemental position of assistant Jr. High girls basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year at $2,498 in extra pay.
- Appointing Kassi Blair to the supplemental position of assistant cheerleading coach for the 2023-24 school year at $833 in extra pay.
