united school district sign

The United School District board of directors, in a 5-2 vote, removed board member Hunter Overdorff from his positions as finance committee chairperson and legislative chairperson during a regular board meeting Tuesday.

Both Overdorff and board member James McCloskey voted against the motion to remove Overdorff from his positions. Board members James Fry and Wayne Waugh were absent from Tuesday’s board meeting and did not vote.