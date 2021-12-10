School board members and positions remained the same after Marion Center School District held its reorganization meeting on Monday.
No new board members were sworn in. Gregg Sacco was re-elected as board president and William McMillen as vice-president.
The returning board members, in addition to Sacco and McMillen, are as follows: Charles Beatty Jr., Victoria Dicken, William Cornman, Ron Fulton, Tony Moretti, Chuck Glasser and Dwight Farmery. Christina Shilling serves as a nonvoting secretary.
The board will hold work sessions on the following Mondays in 2022: Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, May 16, June 20, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, and Oct. 17.
Voting meetings will be held on the following Mondays in 2022: Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, May 23, June 27, Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Combined work and voting sessions will be held on the following Mondays: April 25, July 25, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
The board’s reorganization meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are held in the high school library.