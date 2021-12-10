Marion-Center-HS-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

School board members and positions remained the same after Marion Center School District held its reorganization meeting on Monday.

No new board members were sworn in. Gregg Sacco was re-elected as board president and William McMillen as vice-president.

The returning board members, in addition to Sacco and McMillen, are as follows: Charles Beatty Jr., Victoria Dicken, William Cornman, Ron Fulton, Tony Moretti, Chuck Glasser and Dwight Farmery. Christina Shilling serves as a nonvoting secretary.

The board will hold work sessions on the following Mondays in 2022: Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, May 16, June 20, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, and Oct. 17.

Voting meetings will be held on the following Mondays in 2022: Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, May 23, June 27, Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Combined work and voting sessions will be held on the following Mondays: April 25, July 25, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

The board’s reorganization meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are held in the high school library.

