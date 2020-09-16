The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Quality Board has given a 13 to 6 blessing to Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal for the Keystone State to join the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“This is an important step for Pennsylvania’s efforts to combat climate change, which is already having and will continue to have a dramatic effect on Pennsylvania,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release that followed the vote. “This is incredibly important and we are looking forward to hearing from the people of Pennsylvania about this effort.”
Specifically, EQB voted Tuesday to promulgate a regulation to limit carbon pollution from power plants, one which will be reviewed by the state’s Office of the Attorney General.
“We thank Governor Wolf for following through on last year’s commitment to draft meaningful limits on climate disrupting pollution from power plants,” said Tom Schuster of the Sierra Club. “We strongly support Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI to help the state combat a changing climate while creating clean energy jobs for a post-COVID recovery.”
Under the proposed regulation, electric power plants that emit carbon dioxide will be required to obtain credits compatible with other states in RGGI. The DEP said its modeling shows participating in RGGI will decrease climate change causing carbon dioxide pollution as well as generate new jobs and reduce air pollution related illness.
DEP claimed that the proposed regulation would reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 188 million tons between 2022 (when the regulation would go into effect) and 2030.
However, the state’s advocacy of RGGI is a decision that is not being welcomed in many corners in Indiana County, where power plant employees are fearing for their jobs and school districts have said it could force them into bankruptcy.
Opposition from stakeholders joining as the Power PA Jobs Alliance is behind legislation such as House Bill 2025, now passed by both houses of the General Assembly, that would require the governor to seek legislative approval to join RGGI.
“We are disappointed with the legislature’s head-in-the-sand approach to climate in passing HB 2025, and look forward to Governor Wolf’s official veto of the bill,” Schuster said.
DEP also said a public comment and participation period for the RGGI regulation would be announced at a later date.