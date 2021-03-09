About a year after the statewide closure of all schools because of the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana Area School District officials have the full reopening of the local schools in sight.
The opinions of the parents, students and staff will bear most on the decision. The development and delivery of vaccines against COVID-19 has triggered talk of everyday in-school education.
District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said Monday that he will devise a survey of all whose lives are affected most by the district’s current mixture of scheduling.
Except for some brief closings in response to high COVID-19 case numbers in individual buildings, the district’s four elementary schools have held in-person classes five days a week; sixth-grade classes have been held four days a week in school and one day online; and seventh- through 12th-grade classes have been generally offered two days in person and three days a week by remote instruction.
Pennsylvania teachers have been given priority status on the waiting list for vaccines, and an inoculation program has been devised for the schools of the region by the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit.
The opportunity for teachers and staff to be vaccinated signals the time to talk about fully reopening the schools, board President Walter Schroth said.
“By the end of this week, we should meet that milestone of having inoculated all the teachers and staff, that want the vaccine, for grades pre-K through eight,” Schroth said. “I am very optimistic that within the next two weeks, we anticipate having sufficient vaccines to inoculate all the senior high teacher and staff that want to receive the vaccination.”
Schroth talked about the possible reopening of schools for all students who wish to return to their classrooms at the outset of the school board’s semi-monthly meeting. No debate or action followed, but Schroth said the survey by the administration should position the directors to hash out the options and make their wishes known at the next meeting on March 22.
He said the board will rely also on any recommendations from Vuckovich to determine what the next new normal may look like.
In other business, the board approved an agreement with Education and Treatment Alternatives Inc., an Erie-based consulting group that provides school-based intervention designed for aggressive adolescents and children. The contract provides for the agency’s “3-Day Aggression Replacement Training” clinical program for as many as 28 school employees and materials at a cost of $7,500.
The contract calls for district staffers to log on for one day of asynchronous training at their convenience, then to take part on a second day of training online from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
A third day of training isn’t mentioned other than in the name of the program.
The district would pay for the training with proceeds of a grant.