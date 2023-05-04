KENWOOD — At the Penns Manor School Board monthly committee meeting on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston laid out the board’s planned agenda for next Wednesday’s business meeting.
Part of the agenda consisted of a discussion on the school district’s proposed general operating budget and plans to utilize $400,000 in donation money given over six years to the school district by Marion Center Bank. This donation was possible due to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
“These things are good business arrangements,” said Robert Packer, Penns Manor school board president, “with both local banks and school districts.”
While the school board has not officially accepted the funding yet, it did put forward plans to use the money to install a new press box and updated lighting at the Pat Corrigan Field.
The press box will be a prefabricated structure placed above the visitors’ spectator section and is expected to cost $153,000. Part of the stipulations with the donation funds, the press box will be named the Marion Center Bank Press Box.
Should the box be approved, Mark Dalton, Penns Manor’s buildings and grounds supervisor, says the company will deliver the prefab sometime in mid-October.
The field’s lighting is also planned to be retrofitted to LED lightning, a process that should be complete by the third week of July, if approved. The expected expenditure is $214,000.
The rest of the funds donated by Marion Center Bank, totaling $33,000, will be set aside should additional expenditures be required in these two projects.
In addition to the field plans, two general operating budgets was given to the board for review. The first budget includes funding from the CARES Act passed, called ESSERS funding, which shows a projected surplus of $638,407.62. The second budget does not include this funding and projects a $81,592.39 deficit. The school board’s budget and finance committee requested this second budget as this funding will expire in September of 2024.
If this budget is approved, it will not be finalized until the state releases its final funding numbers in the summer.
These proposals and more will be discussed and voted upon at next Wednesday’s business meeting at 7 p.m.
