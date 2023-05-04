Penns-Manor-School-002.jpg
KENWOOD — At the Penns Manor School Board monthly committee meeting on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston laid out the board’s planned agenda for next Wednesday’s business meeting.

Part of the agenda consisted of a discussion on the school district’s proposed general operating budget and plans to utilize $400,000 in donation money given over six years to the school district by Marion Center Bank. This donation was possible due to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.