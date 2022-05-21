CENTER TOWNSHIP — Homer-Center school board members said the Homer City pool may require up to $200,000 in repairs to fix liner and concrete issues.
The pool concerns were discussed Thursday during the board’s regular meeting.
According to school board member Michael Schmidt, the pool may need to undergo some serious repairs to remain open. Replacing the liner alone would cost $100,000, the total annual budget for Homer-Center Parks and Recreation. Fixing the concrete could cost an additional $100,000. Though, Schmidt explained that the liner and concrete issues do not make the pool unsafe to use.
Schmidt said the board is looking for less expensive solutions to fix the concrete as well as grant money to complete the entire project.
“We know because the pool was built in the 1940s, there are some concrete issues that need addressed,” Schmidt said. “We don’t know what it’s going to cost because you don’t know until you take the liner down.”
Schmidt said if the school district is awarded grant money for the project, the pool’s liner and concrete could be repaired by next year.
In the meantime, the pool is set to open on the last day of school (June 2) until the last week of August, according to Schmidt. The pool is open to anyone and requires a fee or a pool pass to enter.
“You (can) buy an annual pool pass for a family, you can get it just for a student (and) we have senior citizen rates,” Schmidt said. “If you paid for a family of four, daily admission, it would cost $2,000 (for the year). ... Pool passes are about $275, $280 per year.”
In other agenda items, the board recognized three students for their achievements inside and outside the classroom.
Isaac Turk was awarded May’s senior of the month; William Jones, grade 9, received the Wildcat Recognition Award for his “exceptional integrity and character,” among other things; and Andrew Szentmiklosi, grade 6, received the Wildcat Recognition award for being an all-around “kind, respectful and responsible” individual.
Board member Joesph Iezzi resigned from the Homer-Center school board Thursday to spend more time with family, according to board president Michael Bertig. Jim McLoughlin, who served on the board for 16 years before leaving in November, is rejoining the board to fill Iezzi’s seat.
Also Thursday, board members approved:
• 72 seniors for graduation
• The district’s annual out-of-house audit report
• The ACE American Insurance Company proposal for Cyber Liability Coverage for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $5,365. This is a $1,096 increase from the previous year
• Depositories for school district funds for the 2022-23 school year: First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, PLGIT (Pennsylvania Local Government Insurance Trust) and PSDLAF (Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund)
• Employing Caleb Simmons as a summer student maintenance worker at the salary of $10.50 per hour, pending receipt of required documents
• Abby Novak as a substitute music teacher for the 2021-22 school year, retroactive to May 9, 2022
• Erik Foust as a volunteer football coach for the 2022-23 season, pending receipt of required clearances
• Employing Beth Cutshall as the Head Volleyball Coach for the 2022-2023 season at the supplemental salary of $3,898.68
• Brianne Major using the high school cafeteria and main lobby for a Junior High Spring Dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 27
• Having Nathan Williams from Back to Nature do a presentation on bees for Nicole Neal and third graders to culminate their curriculum
• Rachelle Krehlik as a spare bus driver for the 2021-22 school year
• The agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service for emergency medical services effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, in the amount of $5,400
• Appointing Michael Schmidt as board treasurer, at a stipend of $900, which Schmidt is donating back to the district
• Appointing Gerald Bertig as assistant board treasurer
• The ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Guest Teacher Consortium for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $500
• Accepting the $750 donation from PASR (PA Association of School Retirees) to the Homer-Center School District’s Library
• The Business Manager’s Contract, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, with the beginning salary of $93,000
• Committing $37,204.82 for future capital projects as “Committed Fund Balance” within the General Fund as per Homer-Center School District’s fund balance policy
• Beard Legal Group’s proposal in response to the district’s legal services request for proposal (RFP) to serve as Homer-Center School District’s solicitor
• The U.S. Fire Insurance Company’s proposal for K-12 interscholastic sports and voluntary student accident insurance for the 2022-23 school year in the amount of $7,730.00, which is no increase from last year
• Three teachers and one student athlete to attend and compete in the state track meet from May 26-28 at Shippensburg University, which will cost the district $1,404 and two substitutes for two days
• Accepting the resignation of Matthew Wilson, head softball coach, at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season