White Township officials are mulling over 17 applications for five vacancies on a new Recreation Advisory Board.
Officially, it was 16, township Manager Milt Lady told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday night, but a late application was accepted as well.
The interest was not unexpected. As Supervisor Sandi Gillette said at a February meeting, she received several calls from residents interested in helping out on such a board.
However, interest was unexpected for another entity that does not exist — at least not yet. Nine applications were received for a White’s Woods Management Committee.
It’s a panel suggested by Board of Supervisors Chairman George Lenz — but he won’t propose it officially until a lawsuit filed by Friends of White’s Woods against the township is resolved.
That lawsuit still is pending before Indiana County Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin.
Lenz wants forester Michael T. Wolf of Appalachian Forest Consultants of suburban Johnstown to chair that panel, which also would include foresters David E. Beale of Elderton, who put together a White’s Woods study in 1995, and David Babyak, who was called in by the township board in 2007, as well as Supervisor Gail McCauley and former FWW Vice President Andy Davis.
Current FWW Vice President Dave Dahlheimer wondered when that committee would be posted, only to have Lenz reiterate, “it is only a proposal as of today. Until the court renders a decision we will not act on it.”
FWW board member Norma Tarnoff suggested “scientists and ecologists” on the panel, and that it should reflect “citizen input and community values.” Lenz again insisted, “this conversation is premature.”
FWW President Sara King, speaking over the phone linking online participants in the meeting, provided input with portions of a letter dated Wednesday to the supervisors.
The letter is a summary of observations from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as well as FWW interpretations of those observations, regarding White Township’s draft stewardship plan for the nearly 250-acre White’s Woods Nature Center.
Under a heading referring to the funding of White’s Woods from the state’s Project 70, King said, “all WWNC projects should be rooted in community values; management goals and objectives should be the product of community consensus.”
After King read portions of the three-page letter, Lenz said, “we can put it with more than 1,000 pages we already have of input.”
Wednesday’s meeting was the first of two for the board this week. A special meeting is scheduled Friday at 10 a.m., involving Indiana County planning and state legislative officials.
Funding matters will be on the agenda. Lady said a possibility will be to ask about what could be obtained to bolster a $500,000 Commonwealth Financing Authority grant for extending Acorn Street to Laurel and High streets, west of Regency Mall.
Lady said that amount is 20 to 25 percent of what will be needed for that extension.
Another possible Friday topic is the $1.54 million in federal stimulus money expected out of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 President Biden signed into law on March 11.
Lenz said fellow Supervisor Gene Gemmell — who also is chairman of the White Township Municipal Authority — said at a recent meeting of that body that Lenz had no authority to delegate that money.
Lenz said his intent was to have a shovel-ready project ready for the money.
But, quoting Lady, Lenz said we have many other needs.
“If this board wants to go another direction with it, that is fine,” Lenz said.
“I have no pre-conceived ideas of what to do with it,” Supervisor Rich Gallo said.
Lenz told Gallo, “you are as knowledgeable as any of us,” after his first year on the board.
“I don’t think we need to worry about where this money is going to be spent until we get it,” Gemmell said Wednesday night.
Plenty of input was on tap about recreation Wednesday, the last day for ice operations at the S&T Bank Arena on the township recreation complex.
“With COVID, it was probably the most difficult year we ever encountered,” Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said. “We’re ready to go outside.”
One highlight was the play of the Indiana Area High School hockey team, which won the Penguins Cup as top western team in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League.
“A good group of kids,” Shaffer said.
Recalling his years as recreation director, Shaffer said, “it was kind of fun watching them grow up.”
“I have never seen a better hockey team,” said Lenz, who watched the title game last weekend in Cranberry Township between Indiana and the Flyers Cup winners from West Chester, a game West Chester won 6-3.
But, as the board chairman said, “we just ran out of gas,” noting that Indiana brought 18 team members, while there were 40 on the West Chester roster.
Lady reported on a piece of correspondence from an Indiana Borough resident, calling “not relevant” questions in township board applications about such subjects as township residency.
The borough manager said he tried to explain to the resident, who was not identified, that for many positions there are codes and regulations that require township residency.