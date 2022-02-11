The River Valley school board voted to refinance a bond to fund a new athletic complex to be built near the high school at a special meeting Thursday.
The board voted 5-3 on the bond resolution, with Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino and Mary Whitfield in favor and Nathan Baird, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone opposed. Beverly Caranese was absent.
Board President Harper said the district will apply for a $7 million bond that will extend the district’s debt by about four years, from 2031 to 2035. The district’s current debt payment of $2,089,0000 will remain the same.
The money will provide funding for a new athletic complex.
The board voted Jan. 25 to advance plans for the complex, hiring Remington & Vernick Engineers to provide a concept design for no more than $25,000 for the complex and fields after authorizing the engineer in November to perform a feasibility study regarding the construction of a football stadium.
Harper said Thursday the complex would be located across from the high school and that the district is currently involved talks to acquire the land.
He said the board is to have the final design by the end of summer and to break ground in the fall, with the intent to have the first football game at the complex for the 2023 season.
Harper noted the board looked into fixing up the old field, a project he estimated would also cost millions, but said renovations would not bring reimbursement from the state. He estimated a $2 million reimbursement for the new construction.
“We are very excited about it,” Harper said. “And the kids are very excited about it. We’re just creating a school district for the 21st century.”
In other business Thursday, the board:
• Approved the following staff members to attend the Safety Care Train the Trainer training, in Pittsburgh, from Tuesday to Thursday, in an amount not to exceed $7,000. The expenses will be paid by grant funding: Kara Gardner, Blairsville Elementary School principal; Kaitlyn Figurelli, Saltsburg Elementary School guidance counselor; and Kaitlyn Zukowski, SES PreK teacher.
• Hired Adam Bukosky as a music teacher at River Valley Middle/High School at a salary of $78,669, effective upon release of current employer.
• Will purchase bleachers for the main gymnasium from Knight Athletics at a cost no more than $167,000, paid by capital projects.