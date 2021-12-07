The Purchase Line School Board reorganized at a meeting Monday, retaining Scott Gearhart as president and Sandra Fyock as vice president.
The board read the certificates of election for Michele Buterbaugh, Sandra Fyock, Scott Gearhart, Jean Harkleroad and Michel Moyer, all of whom were re-elected to serve on the board. These members were sworn in under oath.
The current school board, in addition to those previously named, includes Scott Beer, Raymond Kauffman, Roy Markle and Jeffrey Mountain.
Also appointed at the meeting were the district’s delegate and alternates to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee for one-year terms.
Treasurer Abbey Romagna was named as delegate and Kauffman and Gearhart were named alternates.
The board also approved work sessions and regular board of education meetings for 2022 with the dates as follows:
Work sessions on the following Mondays: Jan. 10; Feb. 7; March 7; April 4; May 2; June 13; Aug. 8; Oct. 3; and Nov. 7.
There will also be a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and the reorganization meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5.
Regular meetings on the following Mondays: Jan. 17; Feb. 14; March 14; April 11; May 9; June 20; Aug. 15; Sept. 12; Oct. 10; Nov. 14; and Dec. 12.
All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Other meetings will be called and advertised as per board policy.
The board adjourned into a work session. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 13.