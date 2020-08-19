The break-even situation for police manpower has been a rarity among municipal police departments in recent months.
Part-time officer David Angelo, a policeman in Blairsville for 10 years, said in his resignation letter that he has been appointed chief of police for the Cherry Tree Borough department.
At police Chief Michael Allman’s recommendation, council hired officer Rex Hunter, a member of the Derry Borough police force, as a part-timer for Blairsville.
In other business, council:
• Approved payment to Ligonier Construction Co. for construction work done in recent months including $13,347 for completion of the Liberty Avenue and Old Main Street reconstruction, $160,934 for the Murphy Building demolition and $1,916 in a change order for additional work done to repair the roof at Market Street Pastries, which was damaged when the adjacent Murphy Building was torn down.
• Heard borough resident Kari Hirak’s request to help establish a dog park in the borough. A 20-minute discussion came with borough leaders agreeing to look into liability insurance costs while asking Hirak to return with a budget-driven design showing the amount of land needed and the fencing and equipment that fundraising efforts could sustain,
Hirak said townspeople have been cooped up because of the pandemic and many who have dogs for companionship are looking for opportunities to get out and exercise their dogs in an area assured of safety from traffic and with space for dog owners to stay distant from each other.
But she was cautious about bringing a plan that wouldn’t work.
“We didn’t want to collect all this information and find that council is dead set against it,” Hirak said.
Borough Manager Tim Evans and some council members recommended visiting other dog parks at Twin Lakes and Derry in Westmoreland County and in White Township to get ideas for successful designs.
• Approved a 10-year franchise agreement for Comcast to provide cable TV and other telecommunication service in the borough.
• Approved a subdivision of land owned by Joe Rellick along South Liberty Street, and granted a variance on front yard setback from the required 15 feet to just 5 feet for a house planned in the Blairsville Community Development Association development at 109 S. Liberty St., both of which had been recommended for approval of the planning commission.