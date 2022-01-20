The Purchase Line School District revised its health and safety plan at a meeting Monday.
“This revision to the plan is concerning the contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine (in the) collaboration with the state and local health departments,” said Superintendent Shawn Ford. “This is a revision ... specifically to persons who test positive for COVID-19.”
Those who test positive must isolate for five days. If after five days the patient is asymptomatic or has resolved symptoms, the isolation period is over. However, the individual should still wear a mask around others until day 10.
Board member Sandra Fyock asked if those who have COVID could be marked sick or if they should work remotely. Ford said those who are sick can just be marked sick, and if they were feeling OK, they can work remotely while quarantined.
High school Principal Eric Thomas brought before the board several discussion topics regarding athletics.
“I just wanted to make the board aware that, for the junior high baseball and softball positions, we only have one applicant so far,” he said. “We’re in need of three more coaches in order to move forward with scheduling games, ordering equipment, uniforms, fields and all that. I think we’re going to give it another month and then by February, we’ll need to make a decision whether we can move forward or not.”
Thomas told the board that Harmony School District has reached out to Purchase Line about a potential baseball co-op. Harmony sent a letter asking to be considered for the 2022 season.
“I just wanted to make you aware that their board wants to pursue a co-op with us,” Thomas said. “I think we plan on bringing that to you in February, but we just want that out there that that’s a possibility and it’s something to think about.”
Thomas said numbers have been looked at in regards to the co-op. Harmony has some calls out to PIAA because it could potentially move Purchase Line’s classification from single A to double A.
“That would just be for this season,” Thomas said. “And that would make us ineligible for playoffs if that has to happen. Then next year, with the ways the numbers work, we would definitely be single A. We’re getting some clarification on that ... 109 (male students) is the number for single A; 110 would put you to double A. We have to use the number 33 from Harmony boys, we take half of that, (which is) 16 and a half. If we have to round up to 17, that would put us in double A by one student. If they accept it at 16, we’ll stay in single A and be eligible for post play, that’s how close it is.”
The request is for both varsity and junior high levels. The partnership would allow the district access to the Harmony field and would possibly help with the coaching situation.
“We’re in a situation now where a lot of these schools are combining and it makes single A pretty hard to compete in,” Thomas said. “I think it’s something we need to look into. Harmony brings some good athletes. It’s going to make us more competitive and ultimately, at the varsity level, that’s what we’re looking at to be competitive. I can’t say that in baseball we’ve been very competitive in the last several years. So we’re on board with it and think it would be a good thing.”
The request for the co-op is fairly new, having just been brought forward early in the week. Thomas said coaches are excited about the possibility, but there hasn’t been a lot of widespread feedback or talk about it. It would be for the 2022 season, but each year the district may need to reapply or state that they’re staying further down the road.
“There’s been some communication with Harmony and other schools as well,” Thomas added. “Both Cambria Heights and Glendale are both very interested in the co-op as well.”
The discussion held was just preliminary. Ford said further discussion would be had at the next work session meeting in February.
“We couldn’t do anything official tonight,” he said. “It’s just been over a five-day period that we got this information.”
In his ending statements, Ford thanked technology education Nathan Huffman on his pursuit of a new job. The board accepted his resignation at the meeting.
“Good luck to Mr. Huffman,” he said. “We appreciate the work he’s done at Purchase Line especially in the area of STEM.”
He also congratulated high school secretary Leesa Elling as the board approved her retirement effective on Feb. 8.
Ford ended with sharing his appreciation for the board. “This month is school director recognition month ... I wanted to recognize the board and their commitment and time they put in here. Boards in Pennsylvania are not a paid position. They do this for the love of students, they do this for love of their community and approving budgets and policy and ... setting direction for the district, that’s what this board does and they’ve been very committed to those processes. So I just want to say thank you for the work that they put in and if you get an opportunity, thank your school board of directors.”
In other news the board approved:
- A revised policy for behavior support.
- The hire of Mandy Kephart as a long-term substitute teacher for the elementary special education position for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year, at a rate of $150 per day.
- The addition of LPN Samantha Turner as a health room substitute.
- A sabbatical leave request for English teacher Nancy Rescinito for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
- The hire of Janessa Hardesty, as assistant track coach for the 2021-22 school year at a salary $2,122.
- The acceptance of Etter Law Firm as outside counsel for student discipline hearings at a cost to be determined.
- Tabling a third-level grievance response — AFSCME Grievance #2021-22/01.
- A request to post the Special Education Plan 2020-2023 for 28 days for comments and review prior to submitting to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
- The addition of Helen Dussault as a Tri County driver.
- The request for SADD advisor Amanda Chichy and three SADD officers to attend the National SADD Conference from July 13-15, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. All expenses will be covered by the national SADD organization and fundraising by the local SADD chapter.