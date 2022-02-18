The Homer-Center school board on Thursday agreed to solicit for bids to upgrade the district’s firewall.
Board members authorized the technology department to post a PEPPM Mini Bid for the upgrade, noting in the motion the district’s equipment is past the point it’s recommended to be replaced.
The equipment is about eight years old and is recommended to be replaced every five to six years.
The district is only seeking bids and “is not obligated to purchase the equipment once the bid is placed.”
Also on Thursday, the board approved the school calendar for 2022-23.
The first student day will be Aug. 5, and the last day June 1, 2023.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a contract with Adelphoi Education for social worker service at a cost of $80,000 per school year for two years beginning in April. This will be paid by ESSER funds.
• Approved the resignation of Dawn Yurky, elementary teacher, due to retirement and effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved Amy Trimble, Nathan Faris, Jacqueline Underwood and Kristen Frankauski as guest teachers and Caitlyn Brashear, Tyler Roland, Paige Mikesell and Laken Robison as student teachers.
• Hired Hailey Taylor and Kerry Yanity as 4-hour cafeteria workers at 90 percent of $11.25 per hour on a 60-day probationary period pending receipt of clearances.
• Approved the resignation of cafeteria worker Cori Capps, retroactive to Jan. 26.
• Approved Raymond McGonigle as a volunteer at the high school for Operation Gratitude.
• Approved the following volunteer coaches: Marty Maschak and James McLouglin, baseball, and Rick Sacco as a paid scorekeeper; Janell Butterly and Brianne Major for softball; and John Capitosti, Levi McCracken, West Sharp and Daeva Simmons for track.
• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Sara Orr, due to retirement, effective at the end of the school year.
• Approved the following: Carol Mlakar to attend the Google Classroom Bootcamp online through ARIN IU 28 at a cost of $50 for registration; Tammy Buffone, CRA training, $10 registration; Lisa Golec, Drug Impairment for the Education Profession, cost of one substitute.
• Approved participation in the following Heritage Conference academic contests: Math at Marion Center, March 14; Science at United, March 15; Speech at Northern Cambria, March 16; Current Events at Homer-Center, March 16; and Family & Consumer Science at Purchase Line, March 17.
• Approved for Steven Hall and the juniors and seniors to go to Washington, D.C., on May 31 at a cost of four substitutes.
• Approved the use of the high school cafeteria for Senior Night retroactive to Feb. 2 for varsity boys’ basketball.
• Approved Teddy Ehman as a spare bus driver.
• Approved participation in the PPT Program for 2022-23 at a cost of $900.
• Approved a sabbatical for school nurse Lisa Golec for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approved for student council to go to Kennywood May 27 with Lisa Adams and Cindy Scott; for seniors to attend a Pirates game May 20, go to Cedar Point May 26 and to Yellowcreek State Park June 1.
• Approved the resignation of Charles Zelensky, SRO, retroactive to Feb. 10.
• Approved an agreement with Johnson Controls to perform the 2022 annual fire alarm and suppression system inspection for the elementary building at at cost of $3,800. This is an increase of $150 over previous years.
• Approved the 2022-23 ARIN budget of $3,323,887, with the district’s share of $27,469, an increase of $51 over the previous year.
• Approved district participation in the Western Pennsylvania Gasoline/Diesel Consortium for the 2022-23 year.
• Approved the following band trips: County Band at Penns Manor, March 23; Indoor Competitions, Penns Manor, Huntingdon, Johnstown and IUP, March 12 and 26 and April 9 and 23; PMEA State Band, Pocono Manor, April 6 to 9; and Senior Band Trip to Cleveland, Erie and Niagara Falls, May 4 to 6.