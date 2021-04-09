KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors chose Lisa Smiley from among three candidates seeking to represent Clymer on the board.
At the board’s Thursday night meeting, Jill Eckenrode moved to elect Smiley, while Tammy Dalton, another recent board appointee, seconded that motion.
“It was a hard decision to choose from three fine candidates,” said Board President John Hardesty Sr.
Eckenrode was moving in another way Thursday night. She resigned as board treasurer to assume the board’s vice presidency, a position briefly held by Hardesty before Robert R. Packer’s resignation.
Debora Tate, who was absent Thursday night, was chosen to succeed Eckenrode as treasurer.
“You need not be present to win,” Hardesty said.
Eckenrode also was chosen by her colleagues for another three-year term on the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors, effective July 1.
Smiley will serve until the board reorganizes on Dec. 6, the first Monday of December after the next municipal election.
According to Indiana County election officials, no one is running for either Democratic or Republican nominations for the Clymer seat, also known as Penns Manor Region 1, in the May 18 primary.
Packer had to step down from the board because he moved from Clymer to Cherryhill Township, or Region 2, but has filed to run on both party tickets on May 18 for the lone seat there.
He’ll go up against incumbent Ronald J. Larch, who is seeking only the Republican nod in Region 2.
Dalton will be in a wide-open race for two seats from Pine Township, Region 3. She is on the Democratic ballot along with Nicholas S. Hanson and Kacy Crowley, and on the GOP ballot along with Hanson, Crowley and fellow incumbent Richard J. Polenik.
The board also approved a resolution calling on state lawmakers to pass charter school reform legislation.
District Business Manager Joshua Muscatello said charter school tuition has cost Penns Manor Area nearly $4 million over the past 10 years, and $660,000 in this school year alone.
The board gave its blessing to the proposed $7,0511,056 Indiana County Technology Center 2021-22 general operating budget. Penns Manor’s share of that budget, for a school that serves 40-45 of its students, is $396,697 before any vocational education subsidy.