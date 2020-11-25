The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board set public hearings on the potential closure of Saltsburg/Middle High School at a virtual meeting Tuesday, revisiting the topic of reconfiguration after the coronavirus pandemic derailed a planned hearing in March.
The hearings — a step required by the state prior to shuttering a school — will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17 at Saltsburg/Middle High School.
They are expected to be offered in both a virtual and in-person format.
Details regarding the meetings will be posted on the district’s website, www.b-ssd.org.
The board voted 6-3 to schedule the hearings, with Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Mary Whitfield and Holly Gibson in favor. Beverly Caranese, Holly Hall and Linda Brown opposed the motion, raising objections to various aspects of the plan.
And Elizabeth Tuttle, of the Law Offices of Joel Sansone, questioned the board during the public comment period on behalf of Save Our Saltsburg Schools, a group that opposes the closure.
Ned Nakles, of the district’s solicitor firm of Nakles and Nakles, laid out the format in response to Tuttle’s questioning ahead of the vote. He said the purpose of the hearing was to provide everyone a “fair and reasonable opportunity to be heard.”
The hearings will be a hybrid format, with the public seated and socially distanced in areas such as the school auditorium and gymnasium, with school board members in the library, he said.
The hearing will be livestreamed into those rooms, and when it is a person’s turn to speak, participants will be escorted to the library to speak to the board in person.
The hearings will also be available for viewing live on YouTube for those who want to listen but not participate.
Nakles said officials are still trying to determine the final capacity for the meetings due to evolving state guidelines but expects it to be between 150 and 300 people.
Participants will each be allowed five minutes to speak. Those who attend in person will be asked to provide their name, phone number and address in the event that contract tracing would be necessary due to potential virus exposure, he said.
People who may not be able to attend in person or virtually will have other opportunities to provide information through methods such as a written statement.
Nakles said more specific information is expected within the next week, and the protocol for the hearing will be published on the district’s website.
Act 780 hearings follow a specific format and include a presentation and public comment. There will not be a question-and-answer segment.
There is a mandatory 90-day “cooling off” period before the board can vote on a closure or reconfiguration.
Hall objected to the hearing after Nakles spoke, saying that the whole board was “not privy” to information regarding the planning of the hearing, including the suggestion to hire attorney Dennis Rafferty as a hearing officer at a rate of $200 per hour.
The board voted to hire Rafferty, as well as a court reporter “to record and create a transcript” of the hearing, which will be sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Hall and Caranese also questioned why the suggested start time was 5 p.m., a time they said is inconvenient to many working families and board members.
Nakles responded that when a similar hearing was held in Ligonier, it went on until 2:30 or 3 a.m., something he was trying to avoid.
Hall also questioned how much the board thought the public was aware that presentations on reconfiguration recently were restarted — during committee meetings, not public voting sessions.
During a heated exchange, Hall and Harper traded barbs on transparency accusations dating to 2016.
According to Gazette records and the June 30 meeting minutes posted on the district’s website, Harper said in that meeting that he laid out a timeline of presentations on reconfiguration topics to be discussed at “voting meetings” in the coming months.
In the minutes for the June 30 meeting, the secretary wrote: “Mr. Harper said on upcoming voting meetings, per month, the board will discuss, in detail, what reconfiguration looks like. Starting in July, we will talk about Transportation/Facilities; August Educational/Academic advantages or disadvantages; September Finance/Operations and also plan for the 780 hearing.”
“If we barely know about it, how is the public to know about it?” Hall asked Harper on Tuesday.
Harper replied that it is “perfectly legal” to have presentations in public committee meetings, and said the items were put on the agenda 24 hours in advance of the meetings.
“So yes, we’re moving forward with something you don’t like,” he replied. “And the fact that you’re not in the majority angers you. Well, buckle up, buttercup. It’s going to be a long ride.”