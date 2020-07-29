The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board revived the topic of reconfiguration at a virtual meeting Tuesday, hearing a report on the district’s facilities and reviewing an anticipated schedule amid objections from a board member over the plan.
Superintendent Jeff Soles and business manager consultant Philip Martell presented an overview of the district’s facilities, looking at capacity, cost, usage and current and projected enrollment.
Martell discussed the challenges many school districts are facing, including declining enrollment, the repair/replacement of equipment, technology challenges, security measures and more.
Within the district, Martell reported the capacity of the each school, with information showing that Blairsville Elementary is 34 percent empty and Saltsburg Elementary is 42 percent empty.
For the secondary buildings, Blairsville Middle/ High School operates at 49 percent empty, with that figure at 59 percent for Saltsburg Middle High School.
But Soles noted that the buildings are “well used” by the students and faculty, and that the district is “not letting the space sit unused.”
Officials also looked at the 25-year trend for enrollment, which shows a loss of 1,027 students over the span, an average of 41 per year.
Projected district enrollment was shown at 1,202 in five years, and 998 in 10 years.
A look at building capacity showed that Blairsville Elementary, with a capacity of 625, had an enrollment of 415 for the last school year. At Saltsburg Elementary, with a capacity of 400, there were 233 students enrolled.
At Blairsville Middle/High School, there is capacity for 947 students, with 483 enrolled. At Saltsburg Middle High School, capacity was listed at 635, with 263 students.
The board also reviewed a schedule for reconfiguration topics of discussion and a timeline for the anticipated hearing.
At the next meeting Aug. 25, the board will discuss educational/academic aspects.
On Sept. 22, the topic will be finance and operations.
Transportation will also be discussed at a yet-to-be determined date.
The next step after offers the BSSD Academic Plan for Success and advertisement of the 780 hearing, a requirement by the state to close a school.
The hearing is expected to be set for Oct. 15, according to the timeline.
A required 90-day “cooling off” period will be from Oct. 16 to Feb. 17.
The board could then vote on a plan in February, with the intent to notify the Pennsylvania Department of Education and to introduce a transition plan that month.
The timeline shows the transition plan would be implemented from March to August 2021.
At the end of the meeting, board member Beverly Caranese expressed concerns about potentially holding a public hearing during a pandemic.
She said closing a school is an issue that is too big and too emotional for a virtual hearing, and that she feels it is unfair to the Saltsburg parents to not have the opportunity to face the board in person and voice concerns.
Solicitor Ryan Cribbs, of Nakles and Nakles, said he appreciated the concerns, and that “many things are fluid right now.”
He said the format for the hearing isn’t yet determined, and between now and then, officials will look at ways to ensure due process for all those involved.