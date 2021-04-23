As members of the Saltsburg community pleaded, rallied and prayed, the Blairsville-Saltsburg school board voted Thursday to permanently close Saltsburg Middle/High School effective June 11.
The board voted 6-3 to close the school and transport SMHS students to the Blairsville campus.
Board members Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield voted in favor of the closure.
Members Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall opposed.
After the vote, board President Harper said he wants to see options for a new school name, mascot and colors within the next 30 days, using input from the district’s students.
But Joel Sansone, attorney for the community group Save Our Saltsburg Schools, vowed a fight for Saltsburg at a rally outside the school prior to the vote, as well as during his time in Thursday’s public comment period.
“This community has been fighting for the rights of its children for over 20 years,” he said. “They made their voices heard loud and clear at the 780 hearing this January. After hours and hours of impassioned testimonials, it must be clear to the board that this community is overwhelmingly against consolidation.”
He said the closure would subject students to dangerous bus rides and that the travel time would limit students’ ability to participate in extracurricular activities, as well as interfere with aspects of their daily lives such as having time for homework and dinner with families.
“The students, especially those that required specialized education and attention, will be those who suffer most as a result of this unnecessary and unwanted consolidation,” Sansone said.
He said the closure will lead to an “economic disaster” for Saltsburg and the surrounding areas and vowed to fight for SOSS.
“Do not vote to consolidate these schools,” he said to the board ahead of the vote. “If you do so, I personally promise that we will pursue this matter to the Department of Education and if necessary, to the United States District Court.”
A handful of parents and community members reiterated their previous concerns Thursday.
Jessica Clawson, a candidate in the upcoming primary election, and Michelle Jesko, of Saltsburg Borough Council, were among those who spoke.
Ryan Maher spoke for the closure and said a “silent majority” is in favor. He said many of the concerns voiced by Saltsburg residents and parents are “trivial,” such as traveling on Route 22 or what a student would do if they forget a lunch.
Saltsburg parents and community residents gathered at the school’s football field ahead of the vote, rallying to fight the closure and gathering in prayer. Board members Brown, Caranese and Hall, of the district’s Saltsburg voting regions, were in attendance as well.
They also spoke at the meeting ahead of the vote.
Caranese questioned why the meeting was scheduled for the night of Saltsburg’s musical, which prevented the public from attending the school board meeting in person, as capacity was limited to audience members for the musical and community members were allowed to attend the school board meeting virtually.
Superintendent Philip Martell said it was scheduled after the required 90-day cooling off period.
Caranese replied later that 91 or 92 days instead of 90 after would not have made much of a difference for the board, which could’ve scheduled it another day.
Harper called the timing “unfortunate.”
Brown implored with members Whitfield and Gibson, who are teachers, to consider what the closure would do to students.
Hall asked why there is not data from the district to support the closure.
“Where’s the data?” she asked.
“Peoples’ questions have not been answered,” Hall said.
“There has been no dollar amount attached to the plan for consolidation. We’re appointed as elected officials to guard the taxpayers, to watch out for the community, and most importantly, to educate and protect children. I don’t understand how you can ... consciously make a vote to move children out of Saltsburg and close a school on June 11 without ... data to support moving forward, the cost, the lockers.
“All I can say is shame on every one of you that vote tonight for consolidation without data in front of you,” Hall said.
Board members in favor of the plan cite decling enrollment and cost increases as reason to consolidate the schools.
The vote followed two evenings of public testimony in January and a required 90-day “cooling off” period afterward.
A public hearing required by the state prior to closing a school was held Jan. 13 and 14.
Parents, students, community members, educators and more pleaded with the board and Pennsylvania Department of Education in January to allow the school to remain open, saying such a move would destroy the Saltsburg community and diminish area children’s quality of life.
That public hearing also included a presentation by Martell that unveiled a plan to turn SMHS into the Southern Indiana County STEAM Academy for district students in 10th through 12th grades.
Martell’s plan was met with criticism by the Saltsburg community.