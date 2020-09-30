BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Blairsville-Saltsburg School District’s board of directors voted 6-3 to hire Dr. Charles Koren as acting superintendent during a special virtual session Tuesday night.
“I’m merely a supplemental person filling in for that void of time that is necessary,” Koren said this morning.
He was hired in January as a consultant to the district on its possible reconfiguration. He succeeds Jeffrey Soles, who resigned as superintendent in July to take a similar job in the West Mifflin Area School District in Allegheny County, and Philip Martell of TAM Education Consultants, who had been hired in April to consult the district on its finances but then was named acting interim superintendent on Aug. 5.
“I know there are two very proud communities that pridefully enjoy the school entity in their location, both on the western side with Saltsburg and the eastern side with Blairsville,” said Koren, who retired as superintendent of Homer-Center School District last year. “That’s the way we should be viewing our school … and we have to look at it as a good thing.”
He hailed the efforts of building administrators in the two communities, as well as the faculty, staff and school board.
“The current building administration are doing an unbelievable job in this extremely difficult time of providing educational services to the residents of Blairsville-Saltsburg School District,” Koren said. “And although it is perhaps easy to criticize by any one person’s viewpoint, providing educational services is noble and needed and this school district is a very proud school district and will continue to provide quality educational services.”
School directors Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall all voted no, while board President Rick Harper, Vice President Molly Stiles, Treasurer Holly Gibson and members Anthony Canzano, Connie Constantino and Mary Whitfield voted yes.
Under the state school code, Koren only can serve for up to a year. He will earn $500 a day in his interim position, but he believes the district is making a “bona fide effort” to continue the search for a new superintendent.
“The district is well on its way to making a decision,” Koren said. “The window of applications for superintendent closes (today) and then they will go into the process of interviewing and selecting a new superintendent. It is a very important decision for the board, and the board is up to it, to pick the next best candidate.”
The board also amended its agenda for the special meeting to award a technology consulting agreement with Twisted Computing, for $165 per hour.
It accepted the resignation of Ryan Gillin as maintenance technician at Saltsburg Middle/High School, effective Oct. 2.
And it approved the Frank Harsh Scholarship Fund, hailing Harsh’s generosity in setting up the fund to award annual scholarships of $500 to a Blairsville football player and $500 to a Blairsville-Saltsburg School District girls’ softball player.