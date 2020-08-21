Following extended, emotionally charged debate Thursday, the Homer-Center school board narrowly voted to stand by its original plan to offer everyday face-to-face classes when schools reopen for the new school year on Aug. 31.
The directors voted 5 to 4 to stay with what they called the “green” phase for learning options to open the 2020-21 school year.
In-person learning five days a week is one of three options that students and parents can choose at Homer-Center. Students also have the choice of staying at home and logging in online to view the live classes in real time or to enroll in the Homer-Center Academy of Choice, a fully digital curriculum that students can study at their own pace and convenience.
Directors were divided over an appeal by high school biology teacher Lisa Adams, on behalf of the Homer-Center teachers’ union, who said 80 percent of teachers who answered a union survey wanted the district instead to follow its “yellow” phase for learning, which would allow students to attend face-to-face classes two days a week, at most, and study from home three days. The yellow phase at Homer-Center also offers full-time synchronized instruction from teachers in classroom and the asynchronous online academy program.
An equally passionate call to keep the full-time in-school option came from veteran board member Vicki Smith, who held her granddaughter’s situation as an example: The child’s family has inadequate internet access at home and she doesn’t learn as well online, Smith said.
Except for a painful vote to furlough teachers during the recession in 2009, Smith said, the debate on reopening classrooms during the pandemic was the most emotional issue she has faced in 23 years of service on the board.
In a roll call vote, board president Michael Bertig cast the final and tie-breaking vote to uphold the green phase opening plan and said the decision went against his personal interest. As a high school social studies teacher in the Indiana Area School District, Bertig commiserated with the Homer-Center union’s plea for a yellow-phase opening, which in theory would mean half as many students in the classrooms on any given day.
Bertig and Smith voted along with directors Dan Fabin, Joseph Iezzi Jr. and James McLoughlin to open the school year as planned; board members Gerald Bertig, Christa Pontani Palmer, Michael Schmidt and Robert Valyo voted no.
Schmidt led the call for the cautious approach.
“Every district in the nation that has brought their kids back to school has closed within a week,” Schmidt said. A school district in Georgia registered 1,000 cases of COVID-19 infection after fully opening, and a high school football player elsewhere was believed to have spread the virus and infected 200 other people, he said.
He cited medical studies that he said show children spread COVID-19 faster than adults and held to a number of studies recommending that schools should offer, at most, a blended learning model with students being checked regularly for coronavirus symptoms.
Gov. Tom Wolf recommended that all schools in counties like Indiana, where statistics on the trends of coronavirus infections are in a “moderate” rate, should only offer part-time in-person learning at this time.
“If we go against that, we are going against doctors from all over the country. We have a lot more evidence to back up our decision or we are going to be sued,” Schmidt warned.
The district’s solicitor, Dan Cooper, counseled the board for the second time in two weeks that the directors deliberation on the options and that parents having the final decision on whether to send their kids to school full time or part time would exonerate the district from any sense of negligence in exposing students to the virus.
In a similar but less contentious vote, the board agreed to allow the Homer City Boosters group to use Memorial Field for midget football games from Aug. 29 to Oct. 10 and to use the football practice field and track for football practice on Mondays through Thursdays now through Oct. 9.
The motion came with a provision that any use of the fields would have to comply with any higher-level restrictions from authorities ranging from the state Health Department to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. Some of the debate concerned whether the midget program would draw more than 250 people at a time.
Schmidt again urged a cautious approach but only Valyo agreed with him. The board voted 7 to 2 to allow the youth program to go on.