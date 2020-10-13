Classroom instruction for middle schoolers and senior high students in the Indiana Area School District won’t revert to everyday in-person learning right away, the Indiana school board decided Monday.
The hybrid kind of education, with some students in class Mondays and Tuesdays, others attending school Thursdays and Fridays, and all logging in for instruction online on the three days they are home, will continue for the second nine-week grading period.
School directors and administrators agreed, though, that the area’s COVID-19 pandemic statistics frequently would be reviewed and that daily classroom learning could be reinstated if the trends are positive.
But district leaders put health and curtailing the virus — not only among the students and teachers, but in the entire community — as the No. 1 factor in the decision.
Unanimously, the seven directors logged in for the board’s bimonthly business meeting on the Google Meet platform put safety first in the debate. Many joined Superintendent Michael Vuckovich in strongly encouraging parents of struggling students to ask for help with their online education.
The only word of objection to continuing synchronous learning came from Blairsville Elementary School teacher Diane Antonacci, who said during the public comment period that she supported the district’s cautious approach for the first nine weeks of the year, running through early November, but that she was disappointed with the pending motion to continue.
Not all stakeholders had been asked their opinions, she said.
“Have you surveyed the students? How do they feel about the situation? Do they like spending two and a half days on their Chromebooks?” she asked. “I can say on behalf of my two children (daughters in seventh and ninth grades), they want to be back with all of their peers and teachers in the schools.”
Antonacci asked the board to consider a petition that she said was signed by 250 people who wanted everyday classroom instruction to resume, and asked the board to delay the decision and poll the parents.
“The district has successfully implemented full time face-to-face instruction in grades pre-K through 5, and four days a week in sixth grade,” she said. “That opportunity should be extended to children in grades 7 through 12 because their expectation is just as important.”
District residents Faye Bradwick and Josephine Cunningham supported the board in their public comments.
“What we are doing now is working. We are containing the virus,” Cunningham said. “It’s important that we think of the community as a whole. There is a hardship but we just have to move through it for the betterment of the community.”
“These are unusual times and we have had to adapt,” Bradwick told the board. “It’s beneficial for the board to consider the synchronous option and the hybrid delivery at least through the second quarter and decide where we are at that point. I find this distressing because we have had such a surge (of positive coronavirus tests) in Indiana County that we have special testing going on. But it doesn’t seem to me like this is the time to bag the hybrid model.”
“I understand there is room to differ here. This is not an easy motion but we must balance safety with the education plan and financial plans,” Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said. “I think the administration and faculty have worked too hard to get us up and running, and we seem to be at a relatively stable point. It’s certainly not perfect … but I think it’s best at this point that we continue the course we’re on until … we find out how this COVID thing is going in the county and our district.”
Director Tom Harley suggested that any decision should be held off until the impact of flu season is seen.
“We have to look at this with an eye first to the safety of students, teachers and community,” board member Cinda Brode said. “This is a public health crisis … maybe children are not as affected as much as elderly people, but that doesn’t mean if we start getting cases in the schools that teachers aren’t going to get sick, the bus drivers, the coaches, the administration. It’s an equal opportunity virus and we need to be safe above all else.”
Some directors also pondered whether a premature return to daily in-person classes and the risk of further spread of COVID-19 could force complete closing of the schools and put the district at an even greater disadvantage.
“We know the devil we have, the hybrid model,” board President Walter Schroth said. “What is the devil that we don’t know. Right now, the decision has been working fairly well. We have avoided closings and shutdowns.’
Schroth and directors Barbara Barker, Ute Lowery, Terry Kerr, Cuccaro, Harley and Brode voted to continue the hybrid education format.
Director Tamie Blank and Tamara Leeper were absent.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a last-minute addition to the agenda without offering district residents an opportunity to understand or comment on it .
The agenda included a motion for approval of people to serve as sports coaches, club sponsors or after-school activity and event coordinators on an “the attached list of extra duty/extra pay assignments for the 2020-2021 school year.”
The list of names, positions and the salaries to be paid for the jobs — traditionally printed on the board meeting agenda — wasn’t a part of the online agenda provided for district residents to review before the meeting, wasn’t included among a list of supplemental documents posted on the district website in conjunction with the meeting, and had not been posted online this morning.
District officials were unable to display the list for meeting participants to review on the online meeting app, and at the direction of solicitor Ron Repak, Business Manager Jared Cronauer read aloud the list of appointees and their positions.
According to a list forwarded to the Gazette late this morning, the appointees are:
Greg Lezanic, boys’ basketball head coach, $9,122; Stan Webb, boy’s basketball assistant coach, $4,708; Otto Peterson, girls’ basketball head coach, $9,122; Jessica Peterson, girls’ basketball assistant coach, $6,277;
Dan Antonacci, boys’ basketball assistant coach, $4,913; Gary DeVivo, boys’ basketball assistant coach, $4,913; Dan Petroff, boys’ basketball assistant coach, $4,913; Anthony Donatelli, wrestling head coach, $9,122; Larry Reefer, wrestling assistant coach, $5,307; Donald Bowers, wrestling assistant coach, $5,307; Mike Weaver, wrestling assistant coach, $5,307;
Steve Cochran, winter track head coach, $4,854; Lisa Kinter, winter track assistant coach, $1,361; Garet Weston, swimming head coach, $9,398; Kimberly Hartle, swimming assistant coach, $5,149; Regan Chalk, swimming assistant coach, $5,149; John Hartman, rifle coach, $6,067; Adam Lewis, assistant rifle coach, $2,299;
Becky Schurr, winter senior high cheerleader coordinator, $2,572; Rachele Smith, winter senior high cheerleader assistant, $1,686; Becky Schurr, winter junior high cheerleader coordinator, $1,596; Jason Rummel, junior high dramatics musical orchestra director, $1,599.
• Approved an agreement with the YMCA of Indiana County to provide lifeguards for swimming classes, part of the physical education curriculum, in the Indiana Area Junior High School pool at a rate of $16.80 an hour through the end of the school year. The agreement provides that the school district would not be penalized if coronavirus pandemic conditions force curtailment of the swimming program.
The contract had been delayed from consideration in September. Vuckovich said the district’s health and safety plan now grants parents the option to exclude their children from swimming, but requires the kids to take another physical education component, due to pandemic concerns during this school year.
• Authorized the administration to accept applications for a school psychologist intern for the current school year and set the maximum pay for the position at $30,000.
• Hired Julianne Opalka as a long-term substitute teacher, retroactive to Thursday, through Feb. 21, at daily pay of $247.93.
• Hired Alexis Wida as a licensed practical nurse effective Monday (Oct. 12) at $15 an hour.
• Hired Caitlin Thomas as a part-time paraeducator effective today at $12 an hour.
• Granted leaves of absence requested by senior high science teacher Samantha Betta from March 10 through the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, and by paraeducator Ruth Thomas, retroactive to Aug. 24.
• Extended a leave of absence earlier granted to Megan Vallies to Nov. 9.
• Accepted with regret the resignation of custodian Patty Wyatt, retroactive to Sept. 28, and authorized the advertisement of the job vacancy.
• Approved revisions to the comprehensive building plans for Ben Franklin and East Pike elementary schools, pertaining to federally funded Title I programs.
Note: This article edited at noon Tuesday, Oct. 13, to correct Diane Antonacci's credentials.