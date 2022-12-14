Budgets and taxes were on the agenda for the Purchase Line School District at their meeting on Monday night.
Business manager Abbey Romagna gave the board a rundown of how this year’s budget has been spent as well as the current state of the funds for the district before asking the board to pass and discuss the passing of a resolution regarding potential tax increases for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“The main purpose of this meeting is to establish whether we would raise taxes above the index,” Romagna said. “That would not be my recommendation … Act One index is used to determine the maximum tax increase that each school can levy without exception or voter approval, so you could go above the index, but you have to take it to referendum. Referendum has not been successful … you’re basically going to the taxpayers saying, ‘We’d like to raise your taxes X amount of dollars … do you agree with that or not?’”
Romagna said that the base index set by the state this year is 4.1 percent. With the adjusted index that’s based on market value, personal income and other factors, the district’s index is 6.1 percent.
“That’s really high,” Romagna said. “That would generate us, at an 89 percent collection, $156,000. That would be if we chose to tax to the index. You can tax zero, you can tax 6.1 (percent), but what we’ll do tonight is say that we won’t go more than that and we won’t go to referendum.”
The board passed that resolution stating that any tax increase for the 2023-24 fiscal year would not increase by more than the adjusted index established by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in the amount of 6.1 percent.
Also on the agenda were numerous hires for the 2022-23 school year including: Raymond Hill, as head baseball coach; Eric Ford, as assistant baseball coach; Michael Ninosky, as head softball coach at an entry level salary of $3,500 plus longevity pay of $225; Julie Horner, as assistant softball coach; Lindsey Houser, as assistant softball coach (Junior High Head); Kristin Zurenko, as assistant softball coach (Junior High Assistant); Sean Mack, as head track coach; and Erica Engle, Raymond Keith and Kristina Small as assistant track coaches.
The hiring of an assistant boys’ basketball coach, beginning Dec. 13, at a prorated entry level salary of $2,133, was tabled by the board.
In addition to the hiring of coaches, volunteers were also approved including: Cody Engle, Max Falisec, Sam Kauffman and Tyler Scott for track and Madison Aloia for softball.
On the curriculum side of things, the board approved graduation credits beginning with the 2023-24 school year for the class of 2027 and beyond.
English Language Arts K-12, Math 7, Math 8, Algebra I and Algebra II textbooks were also adopted.
A contract with Mount North Counseling and Consulting for student mental health services through June 30, 2024, paid for by School Mental Health, Safety, and Security grant funds, was approved as well.
Superintendent Shawn Ford spoke to the board and announced that the district is carefully watching a bout of inclement weather that is due later in the week.
“We’re watching it very closely and, just a reminder out there to everyone that we’ll be using the same channels. We’ll do the all call system on any kind of weather delays or cancellations. We’ll also put it out to the TV stations,” he said.
In other news, the board approved:
• The addition of the following as support staff substitutes: Niki Misko, aide, cafeteria, lunch monitor and secretarial; and Samantha Turner, secretarial.
• The addition of TImothy Keener, Sarah Keith, Kristena Martin, Austin Pate, Floyd Patterson and Austin Wetzel as additional Tri County drivers. Board member Michele Buterbaugh abstained from the vote, as Keener is her brother-in-law.
• A high school building request for the PL sports boosters and Greg Mahaffey to host elementary girls’ basketball tournaments on Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2023, with a waiver of building fees requested. The sports boosters will be responsible for hiring security and the events will be conducted in accordance with the health and safety plan.
• A high school building request for the Purchase Line Red Dragon Foundation for the following programs, with a waiver of building fees requested: an adult walking program from Dec. 13 through April 28, 2023, Monday through Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m.; an adult basketball program from Dec. 13 through June 30, 2023, on Mondays from 9 to 10:30 p.m.; and an adult weightlifting program from Dec. 13 through Aug. 5, 2023, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All dates of use are contingent on the availability of the gymnasium.
• A staff request for Paula Saylor and three students to attend the PMEA District 3 Choral Festival at West Shamokin High School, on Jan. 12-14, 2023, with a request of $830.27 from district funds and the use of a school van.
• A staff request for Rebecca Bouch and three students to attend the PMEA District 3 Band Festival at DuBois High School, on Feb. 8-10, 2023, with a request of $1,203.73 from district funds and the use of a school van.
• A staff request for Jessica Lindsay and Greg Shingle to attend the AASA National Conference on Education in San Antonio, Texas, from Feb. 15-19, 2023, with all expenses paid by the Grable Foundation.
Wrapping up the meeting, Ford and board president Scott Gearhart took time to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, with hopes that everyone enjoys the time with their families.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16.