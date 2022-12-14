Purchase-Line-HS-sign.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Budgets and taxes were on the agenda for the Purchase Line School District at their meeting on Monday night.

Business manager Abbey Romagna gave the board a rundown of how this year’s budget has been spent as well as the current state of the funds for the district before asking the board to pass and discuss the passing of a resolution regarding potential tax increases for the 2023-24 fiscal year.