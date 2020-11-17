Historically low interest rates have inspired Indiana Area School District officials to consider refinancing ongoing debts at new low rates in a bid to save as much as $50,000.
School board members on Monday agreed to test the waters for the kind of interest rates that might be offered, but they came short of also exploring the particulars of borrowing $1.3 million more at the rock-bottom rates.
Decisions won’t be made until January, when the school board will look at offers both from traditional banks and from investors through a prospective bond offering.
Financial adviser Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Managers, showed board members the interest rate trends, the district’s current indebtedness, the opportunities for reduced rates and savings, and the options to borrow more money in combination with the refinancing, in a 16-page financial discussion handout.
In all, the district is considering new rates for debts of $3 million still outstanding on a 2012 bond, $2.8 million still due on a 2013 bond and $2.8 million remaining on a bond taken out in 2015.
Indiana is paying 2.25 percent to 2.31 percent interest rates on those bonds, yet smaller rates are possible, Doyle said.
Under federal tax regulations on nonprofits such as school districts, Doyle said, the district is eligible to refinance roughly $8.7 million of existing debt and add about $1.3 million of new borrowing to remain under the $10 million annual cap.
Audit and Finance Committee Chairwoman Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro encouraged exploration of the possible rates for floating a single bond issue of $9.999 million, professing her own conservative stance on district money matters, but directors Ute Lowery and Barbara Barker led opposition to the thought of increasing district debt.
Trimarchi agreed to take more time for committee study of borrowing additional funds and led a 6 to 3 vote to table the consideration Monday evening. Doyle said the board could act in December on the question of borrowing more money and still get offers for consideration in January.
The district could be offered rates of less than 2 percent, Doyle said.
The PFM proposal calls for keeping the current repayment schedule, which would retire the three bonds in 2022, 2023 and 2027, but using lower interest rates to reduce annual payments.
In other business, the board ratified an employment contract with Business Manager Jared Cronauer for five years beginning July 1, 2021. The 13-page agreement outlines duties and responsibilities, compensation and benefits, and a number of working conditions that would match those prescribed for other administrators under the district’s Act 93 agreement.
The package calls for a pay freeze at $112,553 in the first year and salary increases of $2,000 in the four remaining years, upon receiving a satisfactory rating by the district superintendent.
The board voted 8 to 1 on the agreement. Barker agreed with the directors’ praise of Cronauer’s work but said she opposes granting pay raises in long-term contracts during unsettled times.
“Our largest employer (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) is in the middle of laying off hundreds of employees. We do not know how that will shape our tax base yet. Our district residents are hurting financially with the pandemic,” Barker told the Gazette. “The business manager position is a six-figure salary position, and I feel this is an opportunity to get administrative salaries under control.”