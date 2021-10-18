After months of training in the backyard picnic favorite, bocce, 21 athletes in the Armstrong-Indiana Special Olympics program competed Sunday afternoon to wrap a weekend of spirited games. Volunteers from the IUP Special Olympics Club and the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority helped to run the games and Patrolman First Class Cory Williams of Indiana Borough Police Department presented medals to the top three scoring athletes in each of the rounds.
"The athletes have shown tremendous improvement, and the numbers I'm seeing today are amazing," Special Olympics Coordinator Taunya Bondra told the team during the awards ceremony.
Brian Yount threw for points and won a silver medal in his round.
Ryan Johnson tossed the bocce ball in his gold-medal winning game.
IUP volunteers measured the bocce balls' distance from the pallina to determine the points for each player.
Chelsea Hill won a gold medal.
Ryan Johnson celebrated after receiving his gold medal.
Nikki Bondra demonstrated a gold-medal winning style when she tossed the ball.
Officer Williams presented the bronze medal to Susan Yoders.
Tim Hellein, left, and Sheena Black, right, battled to throw the closest ball to the pallina.
Randy Schrecengost, left, won gold in his round and Teresa Medvetz, right, won the bronze medal.
Rachel Bencic earned a silver medal for her performance.
Williams presented silver medal to Brian Yount.
Tim Hellein, right, was awarded a bronze medal in the award ceremony.
Officer Williams congratulated gold medal winner Nikki Bondra.
The Special Olympics athletes, their supporters and volunteers posed for photos after the award ceremony.
The bocce athletes played Sunday on the bocce courts at White Township Recreation Complex. On Saturday, long-distance walking and running athletes held their games on Hoodlebug Trail.